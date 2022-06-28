Ex-BBB Daniel Lendhart poses nude, talks about sexuality, and regrets criticism after announcing dating: “It was horrible”; check out

WOW! Daniel Lenhardt, participant of BBB20, posed nude for the first time in an exclusive rehearsal for Gshow. Released this Monday (27), the work also came as a celebration of International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. The gaucho also opened up about his acceptance process, his relationship with his family and regretted the criticism he received when he took up his relationship with model Marcus Lobo.

Daniel started the interview talking about his vision of freedom. “Being free is not having to hide. To be what you are, in essence, and not need to be afraid. Despite all the advances, we are at a time in the world where it is still necessary to raise this flag, to show that we exist, that it is possible to have homosexual relationships, and that this must be normalized. When I talk about being free, I’m not just talking about being gay, bisexual or transgender – it’s about being ourselves in any aspect of life,” he said.

The former BBB also revealed that he decided to do the test as a way to celebrate International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, now that he is in a gay relationship for the first time. “Today, I feel much freer. I think it’s even because I’m in another country, but mainly because I’m in a relationship with a man for the first time, and my family knows it, my childhood friends know it. I don’t feel 100% free, but I would say 80%.”said.

The blonde, who spent a season living in Mexico City, also commented that the experience outside the country made him have a confidence that he had not yet gained during his participation in the reality show. “Before Big Brother, I had been with two men and I knew I was attracted to them, but I had never been in a relationship. I was very ashamed, I didn’t say I was bisexual. But, inside the house, I thought, ‘I’m with Marcela, who is also bisexual, I’m going to speak openly’”, she recalled.

“I knew that there was no way for anyone to throw a stone, not even my family, because they had no way of getting inside. I wasn’t scared, I’m afraid… I didn’t really think about it. And that gave me a relief. I left Big Brother and that wasn’t on the agenda. Not to my family, friends and not the fans. Nobody ever inquired or asked anything and I also never talked about it because I think this is not something that needs to be talked about all the time, it’s natural and period”, he added.

Anyway, unfortunately, that didn’t shield him from criticism and squinting… Daniel was also sincere in reporting how he didn’t have the reaction he expected from the public when he took up his relationship with Marcus. “But now, when I came out with my relationship with Marcus, the reaction, at first, was horrible. It’s as if people, until then, had closed their eyes to my sexuality. Like they thought, ‘Oh, so he really is bisexual, he wasn’t lying’.” detailed.

Despite the initial negative reaction, he said that acceptance from those around him is now in a better direction. “It’s always that scare and that thud at the beginning. People speak their mind and cannot control their emotions. But now everything is fine. With my mother it’s already great, she even started following Marcus on Instagram these days, I was very happy. She already talks to him, my friends too… My father is more from the countryside, very German, he doesn’t have much access to the internet, but I think even he is better now. We are heading towards a beautiful place, of deconstruction, of more respect… I have a lot of hope”, concludes. Check out the full essay by clicking here