Ex-Petrobras says he has messages that incriminate Bolsonaro

Economist Roberto Castello Branco, former president of Petrobras, said he had exchanges of messages that incriminate President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). he called him “psycho” in text conversations in WhatsApp group “Economists of Brazil”.

Castello Branco was talking to the former president of BB (Banco do Brasil) Rubem Novaes. Both left the command of state-owned companies in friction with Bolsonaro.

The exchange of messages was revealed by the portal metropolises. To Power 360Rubem Novaes did not deny the veracity of the messages, but preferred not to talk about the topic: “The group is closed”, said. Castello Branco did not answer or respond to messages. The space remains open in this report for the manifestation of the former president of Petrobras.

In the messages, Castello Branco said, in response to Rubem Novaes, that, if he wanted, he could “Attack Bolsonaro”. According to him, “It was not and is not for lack of opportunity”. They talked about fuel prices.

“Every time he [Bolsonaro] produces a crisis, with billions of dollars in losses for its shareholders, I am insistently invited by the media to give my opinion. I don’t accept 90% of them and when I speak I try to avoid attacks”, said the former president of the oil company. “On my corporate cell phone I had messages and audio that could incriminate him. I insisted on returning it intact to Petrobras”, he added.

Castello Branco also said that he never was and will not be a politician.

The former president of Petrobras stated that “Government People” it has a far-right discourse along with that of Petrobras’ radical oil unionism. “I’ve heard from your psychopathic president that in the wagons of Vale’s trains that inside the cargo of iron ore sold to the Chinese there was a lot of gold”said Castello Branco.

He was the 1st president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government. He left office after the chief executive’s dissatisfaction with fuel prices. The company has had 3 presidents since the beginning of the government. Everyone left for the same reason.