Expensive Airline Ticket: What To Do?

The skyrocketing price of airline tickets has changed the plans of many passengers. According to the IPCA-15 (National Index of Consumer Prices Extended 15), the preview of official inflation, the price of the plane ticket rose 123.26% in the last 12 months.

The report of UOL visited on Friday (24) Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, and heard complaints from passengers. They are making stopovers to get lower prices, changing travel dates and making payments more in installments, up to 24 instalments. Travel market associations see the sector heated up and are not frightened by the escalation of inflation.

tickets in installments

Students Esther Rebouças, 21, and Beatriz Contreiras, 21, paid R$600 each for a ticket from Salvador to Florianópolis. They claim that the option with a stopover at Guarulhos airport, in Greater São Paulo, and takeoff in Congonhas was the cheapest. However, they spent R$170 on a taxi ride between the two air terminals.

Esther says she split the ticket into ten installments. “I had to split it to be able to pay hotel and food in debt”, she declares. She paid R$78 for lunch at a restaurant inside Congonhas airport.

Public employee Tamara Barros, 45, bought the trip to Beto Carrero World, in Penha (SC), to take her son Hugo, 5, a year in advance. At the time, she paid BRL 1,300 for a package that included an air ticket, accommodation and a day at the park for two people.

She says that she researched the price of the trip recently and the plane ticket alone already reached R$ 1,000. “Today I wouldn’t be able to buy, without conditions. Prices go up, and the salary doesn’t follow.”

According to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the average price of the air fare is up 12.6% between January and April 2022, reaching R$ 580.41 – in the first four months of last year, it was R$ 580.41. $515.22.

Travel can stay for next year

Afonso Henrique Sansão wants to buy a package to visit beaches, but still doesn’t know when Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

Those who travel for work are also scared of the values, even if the company pays the costs. Legal advisor Afonso Henrique Sansão, 25, was waiting in Congonhas to return to Cuiabá (MT), where he lives, after a day trip in São Paulo. He travels at least twice a month.

He says the company he works for has a strict policy of buying the cheapest tickets, choosing late-night or early-morning hours.

According to Abracorp (Brazilian Association of Corporate Travel Agencies), the sales volume of travel and corporate events in May this year was BRL 1.093 billion, just 2.4% lower than in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic. .

Thinking about his leisure, Samson plans to travel in the coming months, but he hasn’t started researching prices yet. “I’m thinking of going to the coast of Fortaleza or Sergipe. If not this year, it’s for 2023”, he says.

Up to 24 installments

Esther Rebouças, 21, and Beatriz Contreiras, 21, paid their plane ticket in 10 installments Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

In addition to tours through Brazil, package promotions have attracted consumers, according to Magda Nassar, president of Abav (Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies). She declares that the discounts in the low season, which will start in August, are important to increase sales, even if the air ticket is more expensive.

“People are not stopping traveling, but readapting some trips and changing some dates, because in times of high demand, prices are higher”, says Magda.

In order to adapt to the moment, CVC Corp expanded the possibilities of travel in installments. Recently, the company launched bank slip financing in up to 24 installments, to reach customers without a credit card or who make little use of this option, informs the press office in a statement.

In the first quarter of this year, CVC boarded 1.9 million passengers, 15% more than in the first three months of 2021, according to data from the operational preview released in early June. As of July, the company is betting on chartering exclusive flights, with 220,000 seats reserved over the next 12 months, the resumption of road travel, and the return of cruises.

Travel sector feels no impact

Even with the climb in values, the leisure travel sector sees a sign of recovery in 2022. Braztoa (Brazilian Association of Tour Operators) points out that 66% of associated operators had higher revenues in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2021.

In 2021, the revenue of the operators associated with Braztoa was R$ 7.1 billion – 54% less than in 2019. For this year, the association assesses that the revenue of its affiliates has everything to tie with the last year before -pandemic, thanks to the heating of the domestic market.

“It is a fact that demand for travel is high and flights are full, as we are entering the holiday season. [de julho]”, says Roberto Haro Nedelciu, president of Braztoa.

Airline Association criticizes QAV

The taxation on aviation kerosene, called QAV in the industry, is a bottleneck that prevents the reduction of the price of air tickets, says the Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines). According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), aviation kerosene has accumulated a rise of 102.4% in recent months.

Abear claims that jet fuel accounts for 30% of an airline’s costs. The entity says that the war between Russia and Ukraine and Petrobras’ dollar pricing harm the sector.

“Brazil is the only country in the world that has a regional tax on the QAV, the ICMS [Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços]. Foreign companies, on the other hand, do not pay this tax to supply in national territory. That’s why an international trip is often cheaper than a domestic flight, given similar distances,” he says.