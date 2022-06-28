F1 22 pleases with new circuit and more immersion, but price is high | racing games

F1 22 is the new official game of the Formula 1 championship, launching on the 1st of July. Developed by Codemasters and distributed by EA Sports, the game arrives for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC, via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Among the novelties, the highlight is the new Miami Speedway and the addition of Sprint Races, small qualifying races recently implemented in the real-life championship.

O TechTudo had early access to the game and impressions were positive. The price, however, is not the lowest: in the new generation, it is necessary to invest R$ 339, while players of previous consoles can purchase the game for R$ 299. On PC, the cost is lower: R$ 249. Champions Edition, for R$ 398.90, gives early access for three days, with availability starting this Tuesday (28). Next, check out the main news and impressions about F1 22.

New Miami racetrack is present at F1 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Rubens Achilles

New racetrack and Sprint Races

One of the main novelties of F1 22 is the presence of the Miami racetrack. New to the season, the circuit is challenging with its tight corners and extensive straights. There are 19 curves in total and 3 DRS zones (sections where the mobile wing is allowed). Players who take advantage of the annual game to live a championship experience close to real life will find a reason to invest in the game here.

In addition to the new circuit, important changes in three other circuits are present in F1 22. The tracks in Spain, Australia and Abu Dhabi have had some redesigns in some sections, with the aim of getting even closer to the original circuits.

Another interesting point for fans of the category is the addition of the Sprint Races, or sprint races. This is a small qualifying race held on Saturday, before the final grand prix on Sunday. The mode was added to the official championship in 2021, but was absent from that year’s game. It is now possible to participate in a complete weekend with practice, qualifying, sprint race and race.

F1 Life is a virtual hub of F1 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Rubens Achilles

The F1 Life mode is one of the new features of the game in 2022. The space works as a virtual hub for the player to house his supercars, trophies and accessories, which can be acquired through in-game challenges. Supercars are sports models from automakers such as Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin. They can be used on the tracks in some specific modes, such as Pirelli’s Fast Laps and the traditional Time Trial.

Supercars are present in F1 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Rubens Achilles

The already established career mode returns, with the possibility of playing in split screen with a friend, or even managing your entire team. As in previous years, the game allows you to create a character that can start in Formula 2 or directly in Formula 1, taking the place of one of the real-life drivers. My Team mode now lets you choose performance and starting budgets from three options.

TV broadcast details were incorporated into F1 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Rubens Achilles

For those like me who like to see similarities between sports games and real-life television broadcasts, F1 22 is a significant step forward for the franchise. At specific moments, such as pit stops, replays and presentation laps, some camera angles and on-screen graphics are very reminiscent of what we usually see on TV. The change is welcome, but it is possible to expect even more in the future.

F1 22 seeks to keep up with some real-life changes with updates to the cars’ aerodynamics and tyres. In addition, minor changes to the rules are also present in the game, which was already expected. Regarding artificial intelligence, there is now the so-called Adaptive AI, which promises to reflect on the speed and competitiveness of opponents based on their position in the ranking of the race.

F1 2022 pleases with new circuit, but price is high — Photo: Reproduction / Rubens Achilles