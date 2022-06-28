‘Fantastic idea of ​​victory in the first round’, says Marco Antônio about new poll on voting intentions

Commentators from Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program echoed a new survey in which Lula registers 43% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro has 33%

New poll points out that in the second round Lula accounts for 52% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro accounts for 37%



A new poll of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic, released this Monday, 27, indicates that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) narrowed the gap for the former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in both the first and second rounds. The survey, carried out by the FSB Institute, hired by BTG Pactual, shows that PT registered 43% of voting intentions, compared to 33% for the current president. In the second round, Lula accounts for 52% and Bolsonaro accounts for 37%. The survey was carried out between June 24th and 26th through telephone calls with 2,000 people. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The subject was the subject of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Monday, the 27th.

to the commentator Marco Antonio Costa, regardless of whether Lula is ahead of the result, no pre-candidate will win the elections in the first round. “THEI think this very fanciful idea of ​​winning in the first round. In fact, I think that any of the pre-candidates will not win this way. I believe it will be disputed. We see gigantic demonstrations in the streets in favor of Bolsonaro. Lula does not have this leadership because the PT’s speech is causing many people to be surprised. It talks about defending criminals, minimizing the effects of corruption, ending spending ceilings. Everything that was built in a responsible and consistent way, for the zeal of the future, he talks about annihilating all this, in favor of a Brazil that nobody wants”, he commented.

