Father and daughter, Matias and Olivia became best friends and pure love appears between the two in Além da Illusion

In Beyond the IllusionGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Olivia (Deborah Ozorio) will find that Matias (Antonio Calloni) is your biological father. At first, the young woman will be confused, but soon after, she will approach the former judge and turn him into someone else.

Soon, Benê (Cláudio Jaborandy) will reveal to Olivia that Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) is her blood mother. The weaving employee will soon decide to look for her mother to settle accounts. The two will understand each other, but she will also want to know who is her biological father. Heloísa will then open the game and reveal that this person is Matias.

Despite being shocked by the story, Olivia will decide to look for the former judge. Amazingly, the two will get along very well. The young woman will be willing to study law and will ask her father, who was a magistrate, for advice. From there, the two become best friends, much to the audience’s surprise.

However, Matias’ change will not stop there. That’s because the man will perform a heroic act and save Olivia’s life. The young lady will be shot during a street demonstration. The projectile will hit the young woman’s abdomen, but Matias will be able to help her in time and take her to the hospital. Despite the scare, Olivia will survive. Matias will impress everyone for acting quickly and saving his daughter’s life.

See also: Rafael Antunes wakes up from coma, appears by surprise at Tecelagem and clashes with Davi instead

It is worth noting that Beyond the Illusion is written by Alessandra Poggiunder the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios.