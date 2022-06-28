Fátima Bernardes is interviewed by Ana Maria Braga and explains the reasons for her departure from ‘Encontro’; check out! | TV & Famous

Who turned on the TV this Tuesday, 28/6, was a little confused about what program they were watching and thought that Mais Você had extended. It was a very special day for the presenters and a big surprise for the fans.

Fátima Bernardes’ team set up a breakfast table at the Meeting and, from a distance, she was interviewed by Ana Maria Braga, from her program in São Paulo. The two had a nice chat and praised each other; watch!

Ana Maria Braga recalls meetings with Fátima Bernardes and the two exchange compliments

Ana also recalled moments in the personal life of Fátima, who after 26 years of marriage to William Bonner separated and, after a while, met Túlio. Ana asked if her boyfriend had been an incentive for her to leave the program.

1 of 5 Fátima Bernardes is interviewed by Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Fátima Bernardes is interviewed by Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

“Leaving this day-to-day cachaça just a great love. I think it has something to do with it, not that he has any responsibility, but for you this moment you are experiencing is very important”, said Ana.

Fátima Bernardes talks about her haircuts throughout her career

Fátima talked about dating and explained that she has several reasons for leaving the daily program: “There were several things. To date from a distance, you have to be very mature. . We have a lot of tranquility when we are away to live the necessary paths and enjoy every minute when we are together.”

“I so wanted this country to be smaller. I dreamed of discovering a love, it didn’t have to be from Rio, but I forgot to say that it had to be close. I love Recife, but it’s a distance and we want to be able to be more together, but this one was not the only motivation no.”

2 of 5 Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha have been together for 4 years — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha have been together for 4 years — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Fátima said that she saw that it was on automatic and decided to rethink the need for more free time:

“In addition to this company, partnership with him, this love so beautiful and unexpected in my life, there are the oldest loves, 24 years old, my children, who two are going to live in France. reflect on a lot, I thought there was a lot going on at the same time and I was afraid that the moment would come to say: ‘When am I going to make time for myself?’ My son has been there for two years and I’ve only been there once. I didn’t have time, now he’s going to Laura, it’s a certain agony of being responsibly stuck in everyday life.”

3 of 5 Fátima Bernardes surrounded by her loves: her mother, Eunice, and her children Laura, Vinicius and Beatriz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fátima Bernardes surrounded by her loves: her mother, Eunice, and her children Laura, Vinicius and Beatriz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I’ve been working with dance since I was 16 years old, I moved into journalism, very intense years. 10 years in the program and 25 in journalism, it was an immensely necessary and passionate dedication that I reconciled with my life. Now I wanted something different.”

4 of 5 Fátima Bernardes does a photo shoot for the farewell to the ‘Encontro’ — Photo: Globo Fátima Bernardes does a photo shoot for the farewell to the ‘Encontro’ — Photo: Globo

Fátima said that the cancer she had at the end of 2020 made her rethink her time:

“When you have a sore throat, you have to explain it to an entire Brazil. The two surgeries in 10 months, for the shoulder and for the cancer, made a mess here for me to organize myself now.”

5 of 5 Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Globo/João Cotta Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Globo/João Cotta