Federation of oil workers protests and promises to file a lawsuit against Caio Paes de Andrade

Union entity considers that approval of the nominee by the government was illegal due to lack of curriculum in the oil sector

Disclosure / FUP

Unionists carry a red flag of the Oil Workers’ Front in front of the company’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro



THE United Front of Oil Workers (FUP) promised to file a lawsuit against the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as president of Petrobras, confirmed this Monday, 27, by the company’s Board. According to Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the union entity, the action in conjunction with the Association of Oil Shareholders (Anapetro), should be filed today in Rio de Janeiro, where the state-owned company is headquartered. The argument is that Andrade cannot occupy the position because he does not have experience in the oil sector, nor has he commanded a company of similar size, and also that an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of shareholders should have been held.

“The decision of the company’s Board of Directors is illegal, as the resume and professional experience of the nominee are admittedly insufficient to manage the largest company in Brazil, which violates the State-owned Companies Law”, said the unionist in a note – he still says. that the nomination is “another electoral pull of the [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro. The FUP also held a protest in front of Petrobras’ headquarters together with the National Oil Workers’ Front (FNP) and intends to file another lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission, an executive branch that investigates cases related to companies listed on Stock Exchanges. , such as Petrobras.

The Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of Petrobras approved Andrade’s name last Friday, 24th. Celeg is the company’s internal body that evaluates the names indicated for the Board of Directors, considering questions such as suitability and experience, and approved the executive without reservations, just the usual ones, such as not doing business between own companies and Petrobras. The Board of Directors approved the economist by seven votes to three – one of the votes against was the counselor representing Petrobras workers, Rosangela Buzanelli. The new president of Petrobras has a degree in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Duke University. After decades of experience in the private sector, Andrade joined the Ministry of Economy in 2019, initially as president of SERPRO, a state-owned Information Technology company, and later as Special Secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government.