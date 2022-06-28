Festa Julina de Sorocaba announces schedule of shows | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Festa Julina Beneficente de Sorocaba (SP) released this Monday (27) the schedule of shows after two years of stoppage due to Covid-19.

The 41st will be held between the 13th and 31st of July, at Parque do Paço Municipal. The program brings great names from the music scene, such as Roupa Nova, Barões da Pisadinha and Maneva.

As a novelty, the party will also have comedy shows at the Teotonio Vilela Municipal Theater. In addition to the shows, the event also has an amusement park, game tents and a food court. The city government informed that, between the 24th and 31st, there will be a show with balloons in the late afternoon.

Tickets for the shows are on sale on the event’s official website, starting at R$5, with half admission for students, seniors and people with disabilities.

The party venue is open from Wednesday to Friday, from 6 pm to midnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 pm to midnight. Check out the full schedule below:

New Outfit (July 14th)

Thiaguinho (July 15)

César Menotti and Fabiano (July 15)

Roses of Sharon (July 16)

Barons of Pisadinha (July 17)

Maneva (July 23)

Ceiling (24th of July)

Paiva (24th of July)

Paulin da Capital (July 24)

Given Villa Lobos and Marcelo Bonfa (July 29)

Don Juan (July 30)

Ryan (July 30th)

Hariel (July 30th)

Pagoda Gang (July 31)

Livinho (July 31)

The Barões da Pisadinha — Photo: The Barões da Pisadinha

Cultural Stage with children’s performances

Saturday (July 16) – Mundo Bita

Sunday (July 17) – Dreaming of Mickey

Sunday (July 24) – Miraculous + PAW Patrol + Frozen

Sunday (July 31) – Iron Man + Spider-Man + Black Panther + Hulk + Captain America + Thor + Sonic + Lol Surprise