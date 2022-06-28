FGTS releases withdrawals of up to BRL 3,900: see who can get it!

Complementary income through the FGTS: Learn how to withdraw up to R$ 3.9 thousand using the two types of withdrawal.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Due to high inflation in Brazil, a large part of the population seeks extra income to keep up with the bills. One way to earn extra money is to withdraw the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Currently, it is possible to withdraw two amounts from the FGTS, allowing the worker to receive up to R$ 3.9 thousand. This amount can help pay overdue bills and have extra cash at the end of the month.

How to make two FGTS withdrawals

To withdraw the amount, you need to combine the two available withdrawal options.

Extraordinary Withdrawal

The first method is the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the FGTS. In this option, it is possible to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand per person.

The withdrawal calendar runs until the end of June, but it is possible to move the money until December 2022. After this period, the amount automatically returns to the Fund’s account.

birthday withdrawal

The second option is the FGTS Anniversary Sack, a modality that annually releases an amount already accumulated in the Fund’s account. The amount varies according to the balance, and can reach up to R$ 2.9 thousand.

Combining the two modalities, it is possible to reach the value of R$ 3.9 thousand.

What are the requirements to receive the FGTS withdrawal?

Know the requirements to receive the two benefit withdrawals.

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand FGTS – To withdraw this amount is simple, just have the amount available in an active or inactive account of the Fund. Payment is made automatically into a Caixa Tem account. The only exception is for those who have already used the money in credit operations.

birthday withdrawal – This modality works similarly to the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the FGTS, because the worker needs to have values ​​in the Fund’s account. However, there is a difference: the person needs to authorize it.

Each year, workers are entitled to withdraw an amount in the month of their birthday referring to a rate of the total accumulated in the FGTS. In some situations, additional installments may also appear. See what they are in the table below.

Rate percentage values

Additional payments follow the rate percentage table as below.

Limit of balance ranges in reais Aliquot Additional installment in reais Up to 500.00 50% – From 500.01 to 1,000 40% 50 From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30% 150 From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20% 650 From 10,000.01 to 15,000 15% 1,150 From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10% 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% 2,900

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Eliseu Geisler / Shutterstock.com