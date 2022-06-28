FGTS WITHDRAWAL: Caixa releases new batch for workers in July; see the value

THE Federal Savings Bank will release a new batch of the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) names of July. At first, according to information from the bank, to carry out the redemption it will be necessary to have adhered to the birthday withdrawal, one of the modalities recently launched by the Government.

First of all, it is important to point out that the Saque-Aniversario do FGTS it is optional, that is, workers only receive this modality if they want to. In this way, if you do not opt ​​for this type of withdrawal, you will continue to be entitled to the Withdrawal-Termination.

However, if you choose the Anniversary Saque, it is necessary to know the rules of each modality. Check out!

Withdrawal-Termination

In the withdrawal-withdrawal mode of the FGTSevery worker with a formal contract dismissed without just cause is entitled to receive amounts from the Fund (full withdrawal and termination fine of 40%, when due).

This redemption option is the standard modality in which the worker is entitled as soon as he enters the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal

The birthday loot FGTS, as mentioned earlier, is optional. In this way, the worker has the option of adhering to this modality or not.

If the worker has chosen this option, he will be entitled every year, in the month of his birthday, to withdraw part of his FGTS. If fired during this phase, the citizen will be able to withdraw only the amount referring to the termination fine and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account.

To receive the payment of the birthday loot, the worker must register in this modality by the last day of the month of his birthday. For example, those who were born in June, must adhere to this option until the 30th of this month. Those born in July must join by July 31st. On the other hand, those who were born in the previous months will receive the amounts next year.

Who is already registered in the modality, the withdrawal of the FGTS may be carried out until the last business day of the second month following the acquisition of the right to draw. If you were born in July, for example, you can withdraw until September 30th.

If the withdrawal is not made by the deadline, it will automatically return to the account at FGTS.

See the payment schedule:

Birthday month | Payment between January January 3rd and March 31st February February 1st and April 29th March March 2nd and May 31st April April 1st and June 30th May May 2 and July 29 June June 1st and August 31st July July 1st and September 30th August August 1st and October 31st September September 1st and November 30th October October 3rd and December 30th November November 1st and January 31st, 2023 December December 1st and February 28th, 2023

Can I give up?

It is important to note that any worker who opts for the FGTS anniversary withdrawal may request a return to the standard withdrawal, that is, to the withdrawal withdrawal. For this, just use the official application of the Guarantee Fund.

To carry out the withdrawal, the worker cannot have a contracted advance operation.

In addition, it is important to note that the return to standard withdrawal will not happen immediately. According to the law, the change will only take effect from the first day of the 25th month after the date of the return request.

What is the FGTS withdrawal amount?

According to the table below, the amount of the annual withdrawal in this modality is determined according to the application of a rate, which can be from 5% to 50% of the balance of the worker’s FGTS accounts, plus an additional installment.

For example, if you have R$5,000 in your FGTS, you can request 30% of the balance, receiving R$1,500, plus an additional installment of R$150. Thus, the total withdrawal will be R$1,650.00.

Value | allowed withdrawal | additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance – Between BRL 500.01 and BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance BRL 50.00 Between BRL 1,000.01 and BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance BRL 150.00 Between BRL 5,000.01 and BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance BRL 650.00 Between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance BRL 1,150.00 Between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance BRL 1,900.00 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% of the balance BRL 2,900.00

Withdrawal anticipation

In this sense, it is important to highlight that the anticipation of the birthday withdrawal is an option in which the worker can make the loan with qualified financial institutions, using the amount to which he is entitled as collateral.

Through the FGTS application, the worker will be able to simulate the maximum loan amount that can be contracted with financial institutions, with the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversário as a guarantee.

For you to carry out a loan simulation, you do not need to make the previous option for the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversário.