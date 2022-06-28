Fire at Santa Casa de BH: two confirmed deaths – Gerais

According to the statement, the victims already had a serious clinical condition. The bodies are being sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The Santa de Casa de Belo Horizonte confirmed, in the early hours of this Tuesday (28/6), the death of two patients after a fire that reached the 10th floor of the building, located in the Center-South region of the capital.

According to the Fire Department, the deaths did not occur as a direct result of the fire.

According to the Minas Gerais Military Fire Brigade (CBMG), no deaths were recorded as a direct result of the fire, but during the transfer of victims to other hospitals.

Check out the note from Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte in full:

CLARIFICATION NOTE

Regarding the fire that occurred in wing C on the 10th floor of Santa Casa BH, the institution informs that the patients were relocated and submitted to an evaluation by the assistance team. The area where the fire occurred is closed by the Fire Department and Civil Defense and the other areas have returned to their regular operation.

At the time of the fire, there were 931 patients hospitalized. Those on the 10th and 9th floors have been removed, but are now returning and receiving proper assistance. Two deaths of patients who had a severe clinical picture were recorded. The bodies are being sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

Santa Casa BH thanks the work carried out by the Military Police of Minas Gerais, the Military Fire Department, Civil Defense and the Mobile Emergency Service. It also emphasizes the work and disposition of the institution’s employees and brigade members.

Communiqué from the Fire Department

In a press release, the Fire Department confirmed the deaths of two patients who were in a serious condition during the hospital transfer after the fire that hit Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte on Monday night.

“To clarify a situation that is being reported, there was no type of death as a direct result of the fire. No person who, as a result of a burn situation or a situation of inhalation of smoke or other combustion product, has become a death. What happens is that during the time of transfer there were some already confirmed deaths of victims that, because the 10th floor is a floor that includes an Intensive Care Center, there were several very serious victims and some of these victims died at that time of the transfer.”

Aihara said that, at the moment, the hospital’s management is investigating the causes of deaths, seeking to know if they were caused by the transfer or by the patients’ previous situation.

“What the hospital management is doing at this moment is the investigation. These bodies will be taken to the IML so that it can be verified whether the deaths were due to the transfer or the very health condition that these patients had, because, as already mentioned, they were already very delicate conditions.”