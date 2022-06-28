“Flamengo was calmer, because…”; Atlético-MG president provokes in ‘tough face’ with VAR and Gabi receives acid message

In an interview with Itatiaia radio, Sérgio Coelho hinted at favoring refereeing the Mais Querido and even left a message to Gabigol about ‘hell’ at Maracanã

The rivalry between Flamengo and Atlético-MG has always surpassed state limits for decades. In recent seasons, then, the two clubs have further intensified the dispute together with Palmeiras in Brazilian football. And what about in 2022 when the Copa do Brasil draw made Galo and Mais Querido find themselves already in the round of 16?

In the first game, in Belo Horizonte, Atlético won 2-1 with an excellent performance by Hulk. The number 7 scored the first goal at Mineirão, covering Diego Alves, and then gave a sugary assist to Ademir. Last Monday (27), in an interview with the radio Itatiaiathe president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, stoked the rivalry even more with statements in a provocative tone to Flamengo.

The Atlético representative did not like at all Gabigol’s declaration, after the game, that the Red-Black Nation would transform Maracanã into “hell” for the visitors. “What Atlético has to do is communicate to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, to the Military Police. We are officially doing everything and showing them, communicating the risk that exists”, began Coelho, insinuating VAR favoring Mengão.

“In the past, what attracted more attention were the judges on the pitch. So they (Flamengo) were more relaxed, because the judges helped a lot there. As today there is VAR and more qualified referees, now they are going to the issue of supporters. But let them solve their problems there, and we will solve ours on this side”continued the top hat of the Rooster.

Finally, Coelho sent a direct message to Gabigol about the weather that the Minas Gerais club will face on July 13th. “We’re not going to cower, we’re not going to go under the table with fear. The Atletico fans must attend, yes. We ask the fans who are present at the Maracanã to behave well, don’t provoke the flamenguistas”.