Flu vaccine reduces risk of developing Alzheimer’s, study says

A study by UTHealth Houston University in the United States found that adults who took the flu vaccine were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who did not. The article will appear in the August issue of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The finding, which will still undergo further testing and study stages, points in the direction that the strength of the immunizer’s protective effect increases with the number of years a person has received an annual flu vaccine. That is, the more doses of the flu vaccine taken over a lifetime, the lower the chances of developing the degenerative disease.

The researchers comment that the next question to be answered is whether flu vaccination can also reduce symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients.

The study came two years after another preliminary, smaller survey pointed to that conclusion. Now, with a much larger number of volunteers — 935,887 people vaccinated against the flu and 935,887 not vaccinated — it was possible to attest to what was already suspected. This is because 5.1% of those surveyed who were immunized developed dementia against 8.5% of those who were not vaccinated.

The explanation for the vaccine made to prevent severe forms of the most common subtypes of the Influenza virus to reduce the chances of Alzheimer’s is still unclear and the researchers themselves point out that other immunizers, such as tetanus and herpes, have similar effects against the disease.

In this case, one hypothesis would be that a severe case of pneumonia, which can be caused by a strong flu, acts to worsen the generative disease and increase the chances of having it.

Another step in future studies will also be to compare the effect of the Covid-19 vaccine to see if it has the same preventive effect.

6 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s in the United States, the country where the research in question was carried out. Here in Brazil, the official estimate is 1.2 million people with the disease, and a fraction of them are underreported and undiagnosed.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that deteriorates cognition and memory and happens due to the wrong processing of central nervous system proteins and therefore progressive loss of neurons that result in difficulty with memory, language and reasoning, but theories come. to differ on the causes of the picture.