‘Fofocalizando’ journalist speaks out after exposing Klara Castanho’s pregnancy | celebrities



Matheus Baldi apologized to actress Klara Castanho for revealing the artist’s pregnancy – Reproduction/SBT/Instagram

Matheus Baldi apologized to actress Klara Castanho for revealing the artist’s pregnancyPlayback/SBT/Instagram

Published 06/27/2022 20:37 | Updated 06/27/2022 20:38

Rio – Journalist Matheus Baldi, from the program ‘Fofocalizando’, on SBT, spoke about a post he made on social networks, in May of this year, revealing the pregnancy of Klara Castanho. On Monday’s show, the columnist explained the circumstances in which he broke the news and apologized to the actress, who went public with an open letter in which she said she had been raped and claimed to have given the baby up for adoption.

Nursing Council and hospital investigate data leaks of actress Klara Castanho

After being quoted by “Fantástico” for having leaked the pregnancy in a post on May 24, Baldi explained that he received the information from “reliable sources” and tried to find out with the 21-year-old artist’s press office. The communicator said he had no response and relied on his sources to break the news on social media. However, it didn’t take long for Klara’s publicist to call asking for the post to be taken down.

“She said it was not as simple as it seems, she ended the call and said that it was not an ordinary pregnancy, she was the victim of a rape and asked to delete it”, recalled Matheus. “Klara herself spoke to me on the call and asked that I didn’t want to talk about it. I deleted it and it tormented me. Klara sent me a message thanking me. At that moment, it stopped being news, it became a crime”, continued the columnist.

Then, Baldi rebutted the criticism he has received for revealing the pregnancy, along with Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle: “I cannot be held responsible for everything that, later, people knowing what it was about, did. But I never moved again. in this story because it was no longer my responsibility. And she would only manifest herself if she wanted to, I never demanded it. That story was over there”, he declared.

Chris Flores, the presenter of “Fofocalizando”, also made a point of scolding his colleague on the bench and emphasized that the news was not disclosed on the program: “I think it’s all very regrettable. (…) I think so, he made a mistake. (…) I think it was a mistake when he broke the news without being sure about the pregnancy, so that Klara and the advisor could confirm this. In this type of case, we should not give [a notícia] for the sake of preserving women, I say this because I was a victim too”, he said.

“We were accused of having given this news, which did not happen. At no time did this news appear here on the program. Let it be clear, we did not. We do not want to give, we will not give this type of report. presenter.

Check out: