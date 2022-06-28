For the second semester, remove WEG (WEGE3) from the wallet – Money Times

For the Itaú BBAthe role of WEG (WEGE3) is not a good option for the second semester, according to a report released last Sunday (26).

O Itau is removing the WEG recommendations for the next six months, highlighting a 32.3% loss since its inclusion in September 2021.

“We thought that as a high quality and liquid name, the stock would be more defensive in a tougher macro scenario, but we have seen this suffer as most many stories have done in recent months,” the report reads.

The report also highlights that the Itau does not see any triggers for the stock to be reclassified in the short term as it believes investors are worried about lower growth prospects ahead.

For BTG and XP, the perspective on WEG is different

Despite the positioning of Itaú BBA in relation to paper, on Monday (20), BTG raised the buy recommendation and presented a new estimated target price of BRL 40 for 2023.

This was the first buy recommendation from the BTG for the name, whose action has been part of the bank’s coverage for years. For analysts, the WEG has one of the best value creation stories within the Brazilian stock market.

Also against the BBAa XP Investimentos reinforced the positive outlook for the company. The broker starts from the same perspective as the BTG stocks are attractive after stocks fall in 2022.

“While a contraction of multiples should be reasonable after the recent rise in interest rates, we do not see current levels of valuation reflecting the strong growth prospects and return spreads of the WEG”, comment analysts Lucas Laghi and Pedro Bruno.

To the XPa WEG has a “rare alignment of growth and return”. The broker has a recommendation of purchase and a target price of R$45 for the shares.

