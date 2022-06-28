forecasts and benefit amounts were disclosed

In the midst of the crisis due to high fuel prices, millions of Brazilians are having to deal with the strong impacts on finances, especially those who make their living in traffic activities. Faced with such a need, many people want to know more about the Gasoline Valley.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil releases extra salary of up to R$ 1,000; see who receives

The project, authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), has been circulating since March and has already been approved by the Federal Senate. However, when it arrived at the Chamber of Deputies, there was a halt in its progress due to the great discussion of the benefit.

What is the Gasoline Valley all about?

The new voting benefit creates a “voucher” with values ​​between R$100 and R$300 for those who are taxi drivers, app drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers. The idea is that the benefit has an expenditure limited to R$ 3 billion and prioritizes participants with a Single Registry (CadÚnico).

What is the amount to be passed on to beneficiaries?

As the bill clarifies, the Gasoline Valley will be paid in monthly installments with the due amounts:

Amount of BRL 300: for self-employed individual transport drivers (including taxi drivers and app drivers) and small boat drivers;

for self-employed individual transport drivers (including taxi drivers and app drivers) and small boat drivers; Amount of BRL 100: for moped or motorcycle drivers up to 125 cc.

In both cases, the holder’s family income cannot exceed three minimum wages.

But, after all, what is missing for the project to be approved?

Before starting to take effect, the bill that establishes the creation of the benefit still needs to be approved in the Chamber of Deputies. If it receives a favorable opinion, the measure will still need sanction by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Regarding the source of the subsidy, one of the parts of the project states that “for the year 2022, extraordinarily, Petrobras’ profit allocation proposal will provide for measures aimed at mitigating the impacts of the volatility of domestic prices of oil products and LPG” . In practice, this means that dividends paid to the Union will be used to subsidize the new program.

It is worth noting that Petrobras would be able to finance this new aid. After reporting a profit of BRL 44 billion in the first half of the year alone, the state-owned company will transfer around BRL 14 billion in dividends to the government, which is currently the majority shareholder.