Forgiving Someone Is No Easy Task, But It Has Many Health Benefits – 6/27/2022

Forgiving those who hurt us is not always an easy task. But this act can be beneficial to health in many ways.

Holding a grudge takes away peace, generates stress, affects the quality of sleep and can, in fact, make you sick. “The fact of having negative feelings, such as anxiety and anger, makes the organism increasingly susceptible to the triggering of diseases, such as depression, changes in blood pressure, heart problems”, says Júlio Rique Neto, professor of psychology at UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba) and researcher on the subject.

A study conducted by Charlotte Van Oyen Witvliet, professor in the psychology department at Hope College in Michigan, United States, shows how suffering and forgiveness have a direct influence on our body.

She asked volunteers to recall any serious offense or great harm that someone had done to them in the past. At that time, blood pressure, heartbeat and muscle tension were detected similar to what happens when you feel angry.

On the other hand, when they imagined themselves forgiving and understanding the reasons that led the other to act in a way that hurt them, using empathy and compassion, the volunteers’ bodies responded physiologically, returning to their normal state.

For psychologist Adriana Santiago, director of the NUAPP (Nucleus of Application and Research of Positive Psychology) and author of the book “The Therapeutic Power of Forgiveness”, those who forgive live longer and better “because they stop dragging the chains of resentments and, therefore, manage to apply their vital force in issues that help personal flourishing”.

She believes that those who cannot ask for forgiveness also hinders their own evolution, as they have difficulties admitting mistakes and generally outsources the responsibility for their failures. And there are also those people who consider it humiliation and are afraid that the other will not accept it. “It is necessary to understand that we can ask for forgiveness without waiting for the other to forgive. Just the fact of asking frees us to a fuller life”, she emphasizes.

Process that takes time

René Dentz, philosopher, psychoanalyst and professor at PUC-MG (Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais), emphasizes that the act of forgiving presupposes time. According to him, the process of forgiveness (it is worth noting that it is a process, not an isolated act) depends a lot on what traumatic level the affectation gesture reached in the injured person. “So, for some people to forgive is more difficult. Some gestures may have accessed and rescued elements that were dormant in the personality of the individual who was the victim”, he says.

In addition, recognizing that we were wrong and that we were victims of injustice are difficult moments. “On the part of those who make a mistake, after recognizing the error, morality motivates the person to seek redress for the correct reasons. Therefore, part of the difficulty is accepting that we need to act from the error, but we lose control of the situation”, he says. Julio Rico Neto.

Offense can change blood pressure, heart rate and muscle tension, but forgiveness brings levels back to normal. Image: iStock

“We were wrong. From then on, the victim gains control by moral right, he has his time for reflection, acceptance of victimization, acceptance of the consequences, which in some cases can be permanent, and the decision to commit or not in a process of recovering the positive feelings, which were affected by the pain of injustice”, says the professor.

Therefore, he believes that there is no such thing as ease and immediate forgiveness for those who want to forgive or ask for forgiveness for the right reasons. The expert draws attention to cases in which forgiveness is offered immaturely, which can keep the offended person vulnerable at risk. “We must have the time to forgive, the time to live, recognize and control anger, which is a beneficial and necessary indicator of our sense of dignity and justice. Therefore, I do not advise that one should forgive hastily”, he emphasizes.

And what makes a good apology anyway? For Neto, it must be “genuine, offered with repentance, sincerity and respect for the other person’s time to accept it or not”, he says.

Forgiving is different from reconciling

According to Adriana Santiago, forgiveness and reconciliation do not necessarily mix. So much so that people often reconcile, but do not forgive.

She tells many cases that she witnesses in the office of women who do not forgive betrayals by their partners and commit small revenges, such as washing the toilet with his toothbrush, and of children who, hurt by a nefarious childhood, mistreat parenting in the end. of life and drag the chains of resentment with depression and anxiety.

“Forgiving and reconciling are very different things. I can forgive a person and never want to be around them again. This is legitimate. And it gives us a certain peace of mind, because the great fear of many people who find it difficult to forgive is having to live with the human being who hurt him. No need, forgiveness is not that”, he emphasizes.

Forgiveness is a one-way effort. It can be a step on the path to reconciliation, but you don’t have to go all the way if you’d rather not.

How to forgive someone who is not repentant

In her book, “Why Won’t You Apologize?: Healing Big Betrayals and Everyday Hurts,” psychologist Harriet Lerner argues that the worse the offense, the more difficult it may be to get an apology from the person who wronged you.

“Your shame leads to denial and self-deception that nullifies your ability to orient yourself to reality,” he says. Plus, there are other reasons why you might not get the apology you deserve. Perhaps the other person is unaware of the harm they have done, or has disappeared, making contact impossible, or has died. Given this situation, is it possible to forgive someone who is not so repentant, or who you can’t really get involved with?

Adriana Santiago brings an element of her own life story to clarify that even in difficult times, forgiveness is the best medicine. She forgave her ex-husband, who burned down the house where they lived.

“Forgiveness only refers to the choice of the person who was attacked. Forgiving him does not mean that I want to go back to live with him or that he asked me for forgiveness. That’s not what happened. I never saw him again! But I stopped resenting it, because I realized that despite being a terrible person, he was the best version of himself. He couldn’t be better. So I understood his clumsy reasons and moved on rebuilding my life”, he says.