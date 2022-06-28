From Conca to Pedro, Tannure explains to the Council about injuries and Flamengo’s DM | Flamengo

The red-black Monday had the health issue as a central focus. Earlier, an outbreak of Covid-19 brought embezzlement to the Libertadores playoffs against Tolima. At night, Márcio Tannure was summoned to explain to the Deliberative Council about the results of the medical department.

Present at the meeting were President Rodolfo Landim, vice-general Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches and football vice-president Marcos Braz.

Injuries suffered by athletes in recent years guided the Saturday, but even the controversial hiring of Conca, carried out in early 2017, came to light. About the Argentine, Tannure said that the former tricolor never received reinforcement treatment, but a recovering player.

Regarding more current matters, Tannure explained the problems suffered by Pedro at the end of 2021, which ended up becoming a surgical case. The club’s health and performance manager explained to the counselors that there were two distinct occurrences in the knee: first an edema and then a meniscus tear.

In the presentation to the Council, Tannure presented Premier League data, justified the high number of injuries by the number of games and said that Flamengo is on the same average as the main rivals in recent years. The doctor spoke for about 30 minutes.

The main agenda of the day, the vote on uniform 3 for the next season, ended up in the background. The new shirt was approved, with only eight votes against.

