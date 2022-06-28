FT: G7 wants to cap Russian oil price

Faced with the proposal, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged caution and emphasized the need for a “clear vision” and awareness of indirect effects.

247 – G7 leaders met in the Bavarian Alps also to seek a deal on a ceiling on the price of Russian oil as a way to reduce Moscow’s revenue amid the special military operation in Ukraine. The information is from the Financial Times.

The group of 7 rich nations now seeks to enlist a large number of countries for the possible new sanction, which would only work, not leading to an even more drastic increase in Brent, with wide worldwide adherence.

This point was reinforced by the German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, this Monday, 27th. “The price ceilings proposed by the US for the purchase of [do petróleo russo] are only a good idea if enough countries participate in it. Let’s see how they go forward,” he told reporters, as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

The measure had been proposed some time ago by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who suggested that limiting the price of Russian oil exports would help fight global inflation and rising fuel prices, as well as reduce oil revenue. from Russia.

