G7 launches $600 billion package to counter China’s Belt and New Silk Road plan

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago Uncategorized Comments Off on G7 launches $600 billion package to counter China’s Belt and New Silk Road plan 3 Views

The “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” is an attempt to neutralize the effects of the oldest and most powerful Chinese initiative.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Mother forgets 5-year-old son in car and child dies of heat on 38°C day in US – News

A 5-year-old boy died of heat after his mother left him in a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved