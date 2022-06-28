G7 tells Zelensky it will support Ukraine “for as long as necessary”

G7 leaders promise the Ukrainian president more financial aid to Kiev and more pressure on Moscow with more sanctions. Zelensky calls for more air defense systems and more security guarantees. Leaders of the G7 pledged this Monday (27/06), in a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary”, increasing sanctions on Russia and also underlined its “unwavering commitment to supporting the government and people of Ukraine” in the battle for their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global economic fallout, such as rising energy and food prices, dominates the summit of seven major industrialized democracies: Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.















“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” said the group’s statement, released after a meeting with Zelensky on the second day of the summit, held at Elmau Castle in the US. Bavarian Alps.

In his speech, which was not broadcast to the public, Zelensky called for air defense systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees, according to a European official quoted by the Reuters news agency. The Ukrainian leader also said he wants Russia’s war in Ukraine to end by the end of the year, before winter sets in.

G7 leaders said they will continue to coordinate efforts to address Ukraine’s urgent military needs and are willing to work with countries and institutions interested in security commitments.

course of war

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Zelensky’s main request was for more air defense systems. He reported that most of the conversation was “about the way forward and how President Zelensky sees the course of the war”.

Zelensky also reported to G7 leaders on how his government uses the assistance he has received so far “to maximize Ukraine’s ability both to resist Russian advances and to seek counterattacks whenever possible,” Sullivan said.

He added that the Ukrainian leader is “very focused on trying to ensure that Ukraine is as advantageous on the battlefield as possible” in the coming months, because “he believes that violent conflict is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people”.

“This is not the time for negotiations”

The Ukrainian head of state also told G7 leaders that now is not the time for negotiations with Russia because he needs to be in a stronger position first, according to a high-ranking French diplomat.

The Ukrainian leader said he “will negotiate when he is in a position to do so”, according to the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“His objective is to end the war as quickly as possible and come out of it in the best position possible, so that he can negotiate from a position of strength,” the diplomat added, noting that Zelensky told summit leaders that he needs economic, financial and military support.

md/lf (AP, Reuters)