G7’s $600 billion program met with skepticism

The US program is for geopolitical purposes and not to help countries that need it.
247 – the chinese newspaper Global Times published this Tuesday (27) an article noting that US President Joe Biden and leaders of other nations have proposed raising US$ 600 billion over the next five years to finance infrastructure projects in developing countries, a measure generally interpreted by observers as an intention to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Economists have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a program, citing reasons such as the US government’s debt status, low capacity to build infrastructure and past failure with a similar project, the Chinese newspaper says.
The G7 proposal was criticized for having an “insincere” intent, as it was made more with a view to launching political competition with China, rather than really caring about infrastructure situations in low-income countries. In that sense, it is unlikely to produce any projects that can compare to China’s BRI flagship projects, which focus on mutual connectivity, win-win, non-decoupling and exclusion.
