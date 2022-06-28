Gabi Brandt reveals that she had data leaked by the hospital twice: ‘Very traumatized’; watch

Gabi Brandt revealed that she experienced trauma after a hospital leaked her data twice, in Rio de Janeiro. In a sequence of Instagram Stories, this Sunday (26), the influencer said that at the time she was investigating the possibility of cancer when she had her privacy invaded. At another time, when she was treated for a kidney infection, the situation repeated itself. Gabi’s report came hours after the case of Klara Castanho, who also had data leaked by a medical center.

“This hospital business leaking patient stuff. Do you have any idea how absurd this is? I will tell you a story of mine.”, began Gabi. She explained that the family has a history of uterine cancer and that, in late 2020, she was having tests to find out if she had the disease.

“I was suspicious and my doctor told me to do a biopsy. I was admitted to the hospital and had a biopsy. Only I didn’t want to pass the news to my family about the suspicion, because I wasn’t sure. Why would I worry everyone? I went for the biopsy in secret. And a hospital employee leaked a photo of my hospital chart.”said the influencer.

“I had the name of my doctor, my health plan, date of entry, time of discharge. It had everything. Since it wasn’t specifying that it was a biopsy to look for possible cancer, it left room for people’s imaginations. I think there was an intrauterine exam there, and they started to speculate about a lot of things. I was in the hospital and my mother found out about it.”continued. “It took a long time for the biopsy results to come out, everyone was worried. I couldn’t choose to tell it or not.”Gabi said. Watch the first part of the story:

“And this was not the first time. When I had a kidney infection and was hospitalized for seven days. The information was leaked and a website published it”, confessed. Gabi stated that she never went to the hospital again where her information was leaked: “Such a delicate moment… The most surreal thing about it is the person from the hospital sending things. Who is hospitalized. I was very traumatized. I never went to the hospital and I never will. It’s too much invasion of privacy, I’ll never understand.”.

At the end of the story, Brandt explained that her son Henri fell ill after the events and that she was afraid of the situation happening again. The baby was hospitalized and the influencer chose not to share the situation with the public. “I took him to a hospital on the other side of town, far away. Because I imagined that there they would be more serious. But all hospitals should respect patient confidentiality. It’s surreal”, she confessed. Check out the rest of the video: