Gabi Brandt says she had medical data leaked by hospital

The digital influencer Gabi Brandt, 26, told on her social networks that she has had her medical data leaked by hospital employees, and on more than one occasion.

Amid the repercussions of the case of actress Klara Castanho — who gave birth in secrecy and had the information passed on to the press without her authorization — Gabi reported having lived a similar experience.

“Do you have any idea how absurd this is? [de câncer de útero] and my doctor told me to do a biopsy. I was admitted to the hospital. I didn’t want to pass this news [da suspeita] to my family, because I wasn’t sure. Why would I worry everyone? I went to do the biopsy in secret”, narrated the young woman, adding that her family members have a history of the disease in question.

“A hospital employee leaked a photo of my medical record. But the hospital record didn’t say I was going to have a biopsy to investigate possible cancer. It had my doctor’s name, my health plan, date of entry, time of high. As I was not specifying that it was a biopsy to investigate a possible cancer, they started to speculate a lot of things”, he explained.

According to Gabi, the leak caused commotion among her relatives. “Until the biopsy results came out, it took a long time and everyone was worried. I couldn’t choose to tell or not”, he lamented, adding that he went through this embarrassment even a second time, when he had a kidney infection.

“The most surreal thing about it is the person from the hospital sending things. I was very traumatized. I never went to that hospital again. [que vazou as informações sigilosas] and I won’t. I will not speak the name [do hospital] here so you don’t have a problem. That’s an invasion of privacy! I can’t understand it,” concluded the influencer.