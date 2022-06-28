Pleno.News – 10:47 am | updated on 06/27/2022 11:01 am



Anitta during the RIR Lisbon Photo: Reproduction / Twitter / SIC Radical

One of the attractions of Rock In Rio Lisboa 2022, singer Anitta committed two gaffes during her performance, this Sunday (26). On the occasion, the artist broke a fan’s glasses and, in the sequence, took a Spanish flag from the audience, displaying it on the stage of the event that took place in Portugal.

The first mistake occurred when Anitta decided to go down to the audience and get the glasses from one of the fans, while singing the song. Add That He Comes Behind, who recorded with Marília Mendonça. The funk singer put the accessory on her face briefly, but when it was time to take it off, she got in the way and ended up breaking the frame in half.

– Oh, f******! I broke the glasses… sorry! – she declared, returning the glasses to the fan and laughing at what had happened.

ANITTA BREAKING HER GLASSES LOL pic.twitter.com/P7aFlFzu06 — Access Anitta (@AcessoAnittaR) June 26, 2022

Moments later, she decided to get another item from a fan: this time a flag. The celebrity took the streamer to the stage and displayed it. However, the flag belonged to Spain, and the fact generated controversy on social networks. For some netizens, the singer would have confused the representations of the two European countries.

After the show, she commented on the case in her Instagram stories, noting that she knew the pennant is from Spain and stressing that “I just wanted to show my love for the country”.

– I’m not crazy to think that was the flag of Portugal. I didn’t have the Portuguese flag,” she declared, laughing.

She later re-recorded a video, saying she discovered that there is a rivalry between the two nations.

– I didn’t know. I love the fans of both places, let’s not fight, for God’s sake – he asked.

