Games removed from PS Plus Premium and Extra will not be playable even if they are already downloaded

One of the main attractions of new version of PlayStation Plus, access to classic games is also subject to time limits and possible withdrawals from the catalog. According to Sony explains, if that happens, subscribers will no longer be able to play the gameseven if they have already been downloaded to your consoles.

As the company explains, the exception is games that are also available for purchase on the PS Store. In that case, you will need to make a separate purchase of them to continue playing, keeping all progress already made while they were available in the Extra (or Deluxe) plan of the subscription service.

The same is true of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. provided through the Extra plan. In this case, it is easier to access the catalog taken from Plus, since most games available have both digital and physical versions — and many are sold at discounts shortly after their launch.

Decision is similar to how PS Now works

Sony explains that the way the Premium and Extra plan game catalog works is similar to how the (now defunct) PS Now offered its catalog. “If the content is no longer available on the PlayStation Store and you decide you want to buy it, you can go back to using your save, just make sure you don’t delete it”, clarified the company.

The PlayStation owner also stated that the games given as a monthly reward for the plan Essential will continue to function in the same way that PS Plus worked before the change made this month. This means that, by redeeming them, users will continue to be able to access them while subscribing to the service.

The new version of the subscription system made its debut in Brazil on June 13, offering three price tiers linked to varied rewards — click here to see all the details. Sony has already confirmed that some titles currently available, such as Shadow Warrior 3, NBA 2K22 and Red Dead Redemption 2 already have a date to leave the catalog, which should also receive new additions in the coming months.

