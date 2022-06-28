Gas stations offer promotions with gasoline below R$ 7 in Fortaleza; know where to find – Victor Ximenes

After the last increase applied by the Petrobrasthe average price of gasoline rose to BRL 7.83 in Fortaleza, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). But, in recent days, some stations have lowered the values ​​in promotional actions, and it is still possible to supply with the liter for less than R$ 7 — which can be considered “cheap” by current standards.

O Northeast Diary circulated in gas stations in neighborhoods such as Benfica, Fátima, Aldeota, among others and found the fuel being sold for the minimum price of BRL 6.87. The survey was carried out on Monday afternoon (27).

Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula

It is worth remembering that the prices posted are promotional and can change at any time. In many cases, the offer is only valid for payment by cash, debit or PIX.

Where to find gasoline for less than R$ 7

benfica

Cauípe Post

Address: Rua Carapinima, 1756

Price: BRL 6.99

Fatima

Petrocar gas station

Address: Rua Felino Barroso, 52

Price: BRL 6.99

hamlet

Shell Jose Lourenço Station

Address: Rua Dr. José Lourenço, 1241

Price: BRL 6.97

Baron Post

Address: Avenida Barão de Studart, 1050

Price: BRL 6.97

Father Valdevino Shell Post

Address: Rua Padre Valdevino, 1713

Price: BRL 6.97

Bela Vista II Post

Address: Avenida Barão de Studart, 2936

Price: BRL 6.87

Patriolino Ribeiro

Petrocar Petroleum and Car Service Station

Address: Avenida Washington Soares, 1370 B

Price: BRL 6.99