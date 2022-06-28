Gas stations offer promotions with gasoline below R$ 7 in Fortaleza; know where to find – Victor Ximenes

After the last increase applied by the Petrobrasthe average price of gasoline rose to BRL 7.83 in Fortaleza, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). But, in recent days, some stations have lowered the values in promotional actions, and it is still possible to supply with the liter for less than R$ 7 — which can be considered “cheap” by current standards.
O Northeast Diary circulated in gas stations in neighborhoods such as Benfica, Fátima, Aldeota, among others and found the fuel being sold for the minimum price of BRL 6.87. The survey was carried out on Monday afternoon (27).
It is worth remembering that the prices posted are promotional and can change at any time. In many cases, the offer is only valid for payment by cash, debit or PIX.
Where to find gasoline for less than R$ 7
benfica
Cauípe Post
Address: Rua Carapinima, 1756
Price: BRL 6.99
Fatima
Petrocar gas station
Address: Rua Felino Barroso, 52
Price: BRL 6.99
hamlet
Shell Jose Lourenço Station
Address: Rua Dr. José Lourenço, 1241
Price: BRL 6.97
Baron Post
Address: Avenida Barão de Studart, 1050
Price: BRL 6.97
Father Valdevino Shell Post
Address: Rua Padre Valdevino, 1713
Price: BRL 6.97
Bela Vista II Post
Address: Avenida Barão de Studart, 2936
Price: BRL 6.87
Patriolino Ribeiro
Petrocar Petroleum and Car Service Station
Address: Avenida Washington Soares, 1370 B
Price: BRL 6.99