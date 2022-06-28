Gasoline is cheaper in one state: see how much!

Despite the high prices, the ICMS on gasoline in the state of São Paulo was frozen at R$1.50 since November 2021.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Last Monday (27), Governor Rodrigo Garcia announced a reduction from 25% to 18% in the ICMS on gasoline in the state of São Paulo.

The measure, which was signed by the secretary of the Finance and Planning Department, Felipe Salto, will have an impact of R$ 4.4 billion in collections. In this sense, it will be published in the Official Gazette of the State to regulate federal law nº 194/22.

“We are immediately implementing the reduction proposed by the federal law sanctioned by the President of the Republic. Our expectation is that this decision will have a reduction effect at the gas pump of around R$0.48. If today we have gasoline in São Paulo at an average price of R$ 6.97, so we will have an average price below R$ 6.50, with this decision that the State Government takes today”, said the governor.

São Paulo froze ICMS on gasoline in November

Despite the high prices, the ICMS on gasoline in the state of São Paulo has been frozen at R$1.50 since November 2021. However, the continued increase in oil prices and the transfer of Petrobras erodes these final profits for consumers.

Today, without the price freeze, the tax would be R$ 1.74. Thus, with the announced reduction, the value reaches R$ 1.26 on July 1st, with R$ 0.48 less in the price of gasoline.

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

In addition, the governor added that Procon will disclose the average fuel prices before the ICMS reduction so that consumers know if the measure is reflected in the reduction of prices at pumps.

“It’s not fair for us to make this great effort and the tax reduction to stay on the sidelines of the gas station or distributor, so Procon will be on the streets doing this evaluation and this disclosure of gasoline prices in São Paulo to inform the consumer so that he can fight for the expectation of reducing the price of gasoline at the pump, which will be around R$ 0.48”, concluded the governor.

In addition, the Secretary of Finance’s resolution also reduces ICMS on electricity and communication services to 18%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: prakob / Shutterstock.com