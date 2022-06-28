Gaúcha Invoice: more than 1.2 million consumers have not yet requested redemption at Receita Certa

The Receita Certa, an action by the government of Rio Grande do Sul, which aims to distribute to the gauchos part of the real increase in ICMS collection from retail trade, has already paid more than 590,000 consumers in this second round, which totals one payment over R$ 26 million.

However, more than 1.2 million awardees have not yet requested the redemption of the award on the program’s website. The second request for the Receita Certa, a form of the NFG (Nota Fiscal Gaúcha), can be made on the NFG website or application until July 27.

According to the rules of Receita Certa, whenever retail has a growth in revenue in a quarter, part of this increase is returned to citizens who requested CPF in their invoices at the time of purchase.

Consumers can request the return of the Receita Certa, by means of a Pix (citizen’s CPF) or deposit in a current or active savings account at Banrisul indicated by the citizen.

Redemption is only possible for accounts linked to the CPF registered in the NFG program. The redemption will vary from R$5 to R$172, depending on the number of points.

How to request the redemption of values:

• The minimum redemption amount will be R$ 5 and must be requested in “my prizes”. The second redemption of the award can now be requested through the NFG app and website.

• Consumers have up to 90 days to redeem the amounts. If you do not reach the minimum redemption amount in the quarter, the prize will accumulate and become available in the following quarters, when the minimum limit is reached.

• Initially, the payment will be made by means of Pix (citizen’s CPF) or deposit in a current account or active savings account of Banrisul informed.