Geisy Arruda makes a sensual test and the intimate part ends up showing

The famous Geisy Arruda always shocks her fans with her bold photos. On that occasion she decided to put some sexy themed images.

The beauty showed up with a June party look. Yet in a sensual way, she wore a sheer skirt. Other than that, she decorated the place with typical party foods. In this way, she made a point of inciting her admirers in the caption of the publication.

“A Bride waiting for the new one”, said Geisy Arruda. She emerged as a redneck bride, wearing a flowered bra and pink tulle. Other than that, she also appeared in a June hat, and wore pink lingerie. The beauty appeared eating popcorn and said that she loves the traditional events of this month. “I love São João and that’s not enough!”, commented Geisy Arruda.

In this way, admirers are always excited about the famous rehearsals. She spares no effort to serve her fans, most of whom are male. The artist gained some comments beyond indecent. The reason is that she abused a cleavage and left the bikini marks on display, with the transparent skirt.

In the comments, the audience of Geisy Arruda opined. “And I’m just waiting to run away with the bride!!!!”, said one. “Wonderful bride ready for and after the night of São João I loved delicious”, said another. “Oh, what a wonderful bride!!” declared a third. “The most beautiful, wonderful, stunning and fascinating bride, she is an incredible woman and owner of impeccable curves”, said another.

Geisy Arruda makes the public catch fire

In another moment, the young lady left the internet in an uproar. In short, she came up with a sexy bikini. That way, she ended up showing off more than she could. “The bronze of millions,” she said in the photo’s caption. And it is evident that admirers left many bold comments showing her passion for the famous platform for adults.

It is worth mentioning that Geisy Arruda has a page on a content platform for adults. So it’s normal for her to post some warmer pictures.