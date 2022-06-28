Geisy Arruda sensualizes with a June party look and leaves cleavage and little marks on display

Geisy Arruda got into the June party mood and didn’t skimp on sensuality! The muse starred in a daring rehearsal dressed as a “protruding bride” and caused an uproar among her followers on social media.

First, the muse published the records in which she appears wearing a pink tulle skirt and flower-printed bra. Powerful, she squandered the voluminous neckline and made a charm when posing for the photos with a veil and a bouquet. She even added some flags on the wall to make the setting in the São João mood.

After that, Geisy Arruda posted another daring click, this time wearing only pink lingerie and a micro straw hat on her head. She posed all sexy while eating popcorn sitting in an armchair. In addition to her body, the famous stole the show with her sexy little marks.

“A Salient Bride waiting for the new one. Beautiful rehearsal of Saint John”, wrote the beauty in the caption of the first post. “I love Saint John and it’s not little”, she added in the next post.

Spicy content by Geisy Arruda

It is worth remembering that these contents that Geisy Arruda publishes on Instagram are just previews of photos and videos that she usually publishes on her OnlyFans and Privacy. On subscription platforms, fans can have access to the hottest records of the famous.

“Sign up because we have a flag, we have a June party and yes, we have a bride at the altar alone, waiting for her date. They abandoned the bride. What a pity! Sign up there you go. Come be the bride of the bride. I’m ready to get married, I just need you. Then sign!” she joked in a relaxed video.

daring fetishes

As a woman who talks openly about sex, Geisy Arruda does not hide details of her intimacy. The other day, for example, she spoke openly about her most daring fetishes and highlighted that one of them, not yet realized, is having sex with a dwarf.

“Fuck a dwarf. But not these comics, who clown in a comedy show. I want a dwarf that I don’t think about his height, but about the man who is there, that I can drink wine, be conquered”told the muse, during participation in the Real Podcast.

