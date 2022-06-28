Geologist claims to have found Jesus’ tomb and body

The remains found in a tomb in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem do indeed belong to Jesus and his family, says Israeli geologist Aryeh Shimron. He claimed in early April of that year that he had found “practically unequivocal evidence” supporting his hypothesis. If confirmed, the history of humanity may have a major twist and gain new chapters.

The discovery reignites the controversy surrounding Christ’s remains that began a few years ago. In 2007, a documentary produced by filmmaker James Cameron (from “Titanic”) was controversial for defending the thesis that the tomb in Talpiot, discovered in 1980, housed the remains of the Messiah’s family.

On the tombs, there were inscriptions “Jesus, son of Joseph”, “Mary” and other names of relatives of the Nazarene. Among them were also “Judah, son of Jesus” and “Mariamne”, which, according to historians, could refer to Mary Magdalene. The thesis of the researchers involved is that she would have been, in fact, the wife of Jesus.

At the time, the discovery caused controversy for raising the hypothesis that Jesus was married and a father, and also questioning the resurrection theory. Another argument presented was that these names were very common at that time.

See too:

Now, Shimron has managed to prove that another urn, which belongs to a collector and bears the words “James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus”, came from the same Talpiot tomb. The researcher came to the conclusion, through analysis of materials around the “boxes”, and proved that both have the same specific type and date from the same period in which Jesus would have lived.

For the geologist, this evidence and the low probability of finding all these familiar names in the same place are strong evidence. But this is not a consensus in the scientific community, which still resists the argument and awaits the publication of the study, submitted for peer review, in a renowned scientific journal.