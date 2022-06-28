Globo changes the morning schedule, even with the best audience in 5 years – Cultura

From next Monday the 4th, the mornings of the globe undergo a change. Those who are already used to the morning routine of the “Platinum Venus” will notice that the main variation is the change of time between programs More you and Date.

The program that previously had the signature of Fátima Bernardes, which completed 10 years ahead of the morning show last Friday, the 24th, will be shown at 9:30 am. Who assumes the presentation is Patricia Poet and Manoel Soareswhich leave the weekly it’s from home for a daily meeting with the viewer. Fatima goes to The Voicebut still does not have a premiere date scheduled for the music reality.

“(I’m) very excited to take on this new challenge, it makes my stomach flutter for being yet another debut, a new project. This morning will be full of talents and people who want to work”, she says. Patricia Poet. “We are going to enter (people’s homes) at the moment their day begins, we are committed to making people’s day more beautiful and happier”, he continues. Manoel Soares, Patricia’s partner in the program. “This is a beautiful meeting, I think it’s two Brazils meeting, and that’s how we’re going to produce this new language”, points out the presenter who leaves the it’s from home together with your partner for the daily morning.

Ana Maria Braga continues ahead of More you, which returns to a time closer to lunch. The program, which premiered in the afternoons of the station in 1999, moved to the mornings in 2000, being presented at 10:45 am, and then migrated to the time slot right after Bom Dia Brasil, in 2001, where it has remained until now. In the new morning schedule, the blonde goes on the air right after the Date.

According to the director Amauri Soares, the change happens even with good audience numbers. “We’re at an exceptional moment in terms of ratings, with the best morning result in five years,” she says. The director explains that the concept behind the schedule changes is to make the morning news broadcast more fluid in the Good morning Brazilto local newspapers, which will now be shown from 11:45 am.

At the Date, the presenters will have the task of delving into current affairs, with a little more time, which a television news program cannot do. then the More you continues to bring news and variety, preparing the way for lunch time. “Our business is to create a connection with Brazilian society, so our morning offers information, services and great company”, he adds. Mariano Bonidirector of varieties, in the Entertainment area.

it’s from home

Changes also take place in it’s from home. The weekly program remains on Saturdays, but with a new team of presenters, which includes the GloboNews veteran Maria Beltrãoin addition to the journalist from Bahia Rita Batista, Tiago OliveiraSports reporter and already “from home” Thalita Morete.

“For the first time in my life I don’t know what tomorrow will be like, but that’s what I feel that rejuvenates me. I feel like Maria when she joined Globo”, says the presenter who spent 25 years on the news channel and said goodbye of studio i a few weeks ago, which is now presented by Andrea Sadi. “I have experiences with marathons, long coverage, live,” she says. According to her, this will be essential when sustaining the five hours of the program.

O it’s from home, which takes up the entire Saturday morning, combining news with variety, entertainment and current affairs, continues to be presented live. “It won’t change much, I think only the presenters”, jokes Maria, who says she is looking forward to the premiere. This Saturday, the 2nd, there will be, on the program, a kind of “baton passing” for the new team. Next week, on the 7th, Maria and Ana Maria Braga have breakfast together at the More you. “With carrot cake right,” Maria commented. The two, who confess to each other’s fans, have already met on the show at another time.

One of the highlights, according to Tiago Oliveira, is that the new cadre of presenters of the program emphasizes diversity. “We’re going to take what each one is, that connection,” she says. The new cast of presenters has a female majority, two of them black: Tiago himself and Rita from Bahia. “O it’s from home it is multi, plural and I bring this regionality and this Brazilianness that we pursue and manage to deliver”, complements the program colleague Rita Batista.