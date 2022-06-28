Globo presenter is diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 45; see symptoms

She takes stock of how she faces and overcomes the disease edit
247 – “Fantástico” reporter Renata Capucci revealed on the show’s podcast that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018, when she was 45 years old.
Today she takes stock of how she faces and overcomes the disease:
“Today, I’m in stage five where I look at this disease head on and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life,” he said.
“My time has come, my time has come to set myself free. Because living with that secret is bad. Do you feel like living a life fake, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I am a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018 when I was 45 years old. Today, I am 49.”
See some symptoms
- Resting tremors, which can affect the hands, chin, and head
- Greater slowness of movement
- Walking dragging your feet
- Forward leaning posture
