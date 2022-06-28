Globo takes action on Tadeu and decides to keep the character a secret in the soap opera: “Fantasma”

In the next chapters of wetland, Filó (Dira Paes) will surprise many with a revelation about the paternity of Tadeu (José Loreto). She will reveal that the pawn is not the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). With that, many viewers began to wonder about the boy’s father in the plot.

Vent

Scheduled to air at the end of August, Filó will tell Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) that he had a painful childhood. “Not only did I have it, but I was a woman for a long time. When I was twelve years old, I didn’t have a gourd anymore… If it were for me, I would also play with dolls at that age. I was taken by force… And I fell into life because of that… Like so many other girls out there”, she says.

Bruaca will ask about Filó’s family and will be surprised by her answer. “They were the ones who threw me out of the house… She said she couldn’t accept such shame… You see. The mardito (abuser) I return to his family. I went into the world… I didn’t even have a fully formed body”, she concludes.

Who is Thaddeus’ father?

According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, Rede Globo has already recorded the scenes in which Filó reveals to José Leôncio that Tadeu is not his biological son. The broadcaster must also follow the original serial and will not reveal the identity of the pawn’s father, who was not mentioned in the first version of Pantanal.