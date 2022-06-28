Globo’s secret meeting “leaks” and reveals the hard blow that Luciano Huck will suffer at the station

Information from columnist Alessandro Lo-bianco, from the IG portal, revealed the content of a “secret meeting” on Rede Globo.

Executives discussed programs and budgets at the station.

“During the meeting, one thing became very clear: the discomfort regarding the high monthly amount that Luciano Huck receives. The presenter earns R$ 3.5 million monthly and this started to be seen as a problem at the top of Globo”, he informed. Lo-bianco.

Due to the high salary, Globo would be willing to ‘lose’ Luciano Huck.

The crisis seems to have no end at the station.

According to the IG, Globo evaluated that the political and economic scenario in the country may move in such a way that it forces the company to reduce the presenter’s salary before the end of the contract.

That said, one thing seems inevitable in the network: the current lack of prestige of the presenter.

After Fausto Silva left the station, Sundays were never the same. Huck piles up failure after failure.

Obviously, his “lacrador” way and the attacks against President Jair Bolsonaro also damaged his image with most viewers.

Dramatic situation.

