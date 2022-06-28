Gol presents its new customized aircraft, this time with the Smiles Card identity

Gol Linhas Aéreas and Smiles launched this Monday (27) a new customized airplane, this time with the identity of the GOL Smiles credit card. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Brazilian brands PR-GXV was presented at an event at the international airport of Belo Horizonte (Confins).

The event entitled “Connection: accumulate stories”, marked this celebration and provided the guests with a guided tour by Aerotech (a business unit specializing in aircraft maintenance at Gol) and an exclusive presentation of the aircraft. Connection brought together aviation lovers for the grand celebration, among the guests who were present were company executives, partners, customers and the press.

Traditionally, Gol already carries out this action with Smiles, keeping at least one aircraft flying with such personalization, which also serves as a huge billboard for its loyalty program. The paintings usually occupy most of the Boeing 737’s fuselage and are quite striking.






