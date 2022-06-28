Gold shepherd operated in the shadows because official position paid little

Brazil is the country of ready-made jokes, as the comedian José Simão used to say. Pastor Arilton Moura – the one accused of charging bribes in gold to give privileged access to the Ministry of Education – was offered an official position by the then minister Milton Ribeiro, but he did not accept. He thought he paid little.

The information is in a report from the Comptroller General of the Union used in the investigation of the Federal Police that focuses on the “parallel office” of the ministry. That of Education, in this case, because the parallel office of the Ministry of Health has already been investigated by the CPI da Covid.

(There is so much behind the scenes in this government that, if we are not careful, it mixes chloroquine with vaccine bribes, dirty gasoline, support for the slaughter and ex-minister Vaseline.)

According to the document, Arilton was interviewed for a vacancy as an advisor to the top of the agency, but “he was dissatisfied with the remuneration of the position”.

And it went further. He “would have expressed his dissatisfaction, including, in front of other servants in the portfolio, at MEC meetings that were attended by Minister Milton Ribeiro and requested that another one with a better salary be made available”, according to the CGU.

The nomination ended up not happening, but Luciano Musse, who was arrested along with him and Pastor Gilmar Santos as part of Operation Acesso Pago – which investigates corruption and influence peddling in the MEC, was the one who held the position.

According to the Federal Public Ministry, Musse was close to the two and received R$20,000 in bribes at Moura’s request to mediate a meeting between a businessman and Milton Ribeiro.

In addition to having free access to the Ministry of Education, the two pastors were easy figures in the Planalto Palace. So much so that Gilmar Santos was loved by the Bolsonaro family even before Milton Ribeiro took over the portfolio.

So dear that the minister himself said, in a famous recording, that the president made a “special request” for Gilmar’s friends to have priority in the MEC.

It is not for nothing, therefore, that telephone intercepts by Ribeiro indicate that Bolsonaro used privileged information from the Federal Police to warn him that the institution would carry out an operation against him – giving him time for evidence to be destroyed.

It was presidential self-preservation in the face of evidence of a criminal organization involving the MEC, evangelical pastors who charged bribes in gold and downtown names with access to billions of reais in resources.

In addition to the work of the Federal Police, a CPI of the MEC needs to be installed to investigate Bolsonaro’s true relationship with the pastors who managed bribes for access to MEC.

Was it a consortium for gravel production with the right to crack? A give-and-take to secure support from the faithful for reelection? Or proof that Jair’s management transformed the ministry into Casa do Pai Arilton?

The fact that a pastor accused of charging bribes in gold operated informally at the MEC because he thought that working as a lobbyist with an official position paid little is a good opportunity to reflect on the reasons that led Bolsonaro to be so worried about what the Federal Police would find.

“No one can serve two masters, for he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money”, as the famous Gospel of Matthew, chapter 6, verse 24.

But in this government, there is a way. It’s just creating a smokescreen that God won’t even notice.