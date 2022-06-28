Google’s “Child” Artificial Intelligence Acquires Abilities and Scares

Everyone knows that big companies in the technology hide some secrets, don’t you? Recently, one of them gave a lot to talk about. According to engineer Blake Lemoine, Google created a child in the form of conscious artificial intelligence, being able to escape and do “bad things”, “mischief”. After disclosing this information, the businessman was suspended from Big Tech for violating its confidentiality policies. Find out more below.

Read more: Find out why Google has filed for bankruptcy in Russia

Why is AI called a child?

According to the engineer, the artificial intelligence it has some characteristics that make it difficult to differentiate it from a normal child. It was developed as a chatbot (automated chat system) from Google, allowing for a more natural interaction with users. Named LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications in Portuguese), she can talk about different subjects, such as everyday life, religion, etc.

“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, a computer program that we built recently, I would think it was a 7- or 8-year-old kid who happens to know physics,” Blake said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Still, the main reason it is considered a “child” is because it is also capable of growing up and being used for evil. He even reported that she can be considered a “little narcissist” and claims that she reads tweets about herself.

Google’s answer

According to the company, the employee’s claim is false. They reported that the system is designed to “replicate conversations found in thousands of sentences,” and that Lemoine was shown evidence that LaMDA is not actually aware.

“While other organizations have developed and released similar language models, we are taking a close and careful approach with LaMDA to better consider valid concerns about fairness and factuality,” said Brian Gabriel, a Google spokesperson.