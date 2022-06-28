Government launches new passport and delivers first shipment of new identity card | Policy

The federal government launched this Monday (27) a new model of passport and delivered the first shipment of the new model of the new National Identity Card (CIN).

President Jair Bolsonaro participated in the launch of the new passport at Palácio do Planalto and delivered the first new identity cards.

1 of 2 Inside pages of the new passport — Photo: Reproduction Internal pages of the new passport — Photo: Reproduction

According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, the passport cover has a new stylization of the Brazilian flag. On the numbered pages of the new passport, the minister showed, there is an increase in the number of watermarks — from one to 13 different illustrations, which represent the flora and fauna of the country’s main biomes.

“Another novelty of the new model is the invisible fluorescent backgrounds. Previously, only the page number varied under UV exposure. The new version features seven different compositions. The identification page has also been updated, featuring a ghost image of the citizen’s photo in black. and white, in addition to an image of the photo formed by the bearer’s biometric data. This information is protected by a security laminate”, said Torres.

According to the government, the new passport has anti-fraud technology and will continue to be valid for ten years and will begin to be produced by Casa da Moeda in September, the date that marks the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence. The amount charged for the preparation of the document remains R$ 257.25.

2 of 2 Image of the cover of the new passport — Photo: Reproduction Image of the cover of the new passport — Photo: Reproduction

The new identity card was launched by the government in February and will replace the General Registry (RG) cards. With the new document, the number of the Individual Taxpayer’s Registry (CPF) will serve as the unique identification of citizens.

The new ID card went into effect on March 1 of this year, but ID institutes across the country have one year to implement the change.

One of the goals of the new portfolio is to unify the identification of Brazilians and prevent fraud. Currently, the same citizen can have up to 27 ID numbers, one in each state and in the Federal District.

The change to the new document will be gradual, and the issuance will continue free of charge on the first copy. The current ID remains valid for up to ten years for those aged up to 60 years. For those over 60, the term is indefinite.

“The new identity comes with a QR Code that can be quickly read by any citizen, facilitating the identification and authenticity of the document”, said the General Secretariat.

The validity will be five years for children up to 11 years of age; ten years for people aged from 12 to 59 years old; and indefinite for people aged 60 and over.