Government opens lawsuit against tourism agencies – 06/27/2022 – Mercado

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security opened, this Monday (27), administrative proceedings against CVC, Decolar.com, 123 Milhas, Max Milhas and Viajanet.

The measure is the result of consumer complaints to Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) about the provision of services by tourism agencies throughout 2020 and 2021.

The five investigated presented the highest number of complaints on the Consumidor.gov.br platform, during the pandemic, when the tourism sector suffered from restrictions.

Senacon, an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice, will investigate possible violations of the Consumer Protection Code in relation to cancellations, rescheduling, refunds and reuse of travel and reservation credits.

If convicted in the proceedings, the agencies are subject to the payment of a fine in the amount of up to R$ 13 million and other punishments.

For the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, investigations into the responsibility for the problems faced are necessary because “the consumer does not have the power to choose the real provider, as the agency does all the midfield”.

According to the ministry, the first peak of complaints against the agencies was from April 2020, with the beginning of restrictions.

The second, a year later, took place when companies should start refunding consumers who had canceled trips, for example.

Decolar says that “it is trying to gain access to the process, but adds that it maintains constant dialogue with the bodies of the National Consumer Defense System, including Senacon, aiming at the continuous improvement of its customer service practices”.

Sought after, 123 Miles, Max Miles, Viajanet and CVC have not yet manifested.