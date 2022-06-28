Government presents new identity and new passport

New National Identity Card begins to be issued in AC, PE, GO, DF, MG, PA, SC and RS; passport in september

The government delivered for the 1st time the new models of identity card and passport this Monday (27.jun.2022). In a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received a copy of his new passport.

The new identity comes with a QR Code. According to the government, it will be possible to identify the authenticity of the document and, with that, to know if it was stolen or lost. The printed version will be issued in a single model, regardless of which state it is produced, from August 4th.

At this 1st moment, those who already have a CPF and live in Acre, Pernambuco, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina or Rio Grande do Sul will be able to receive the new format.

Watch the launch of the new document templates (37min40s):

The other states will be able to issue the new identity model until March 2023. The document also allows for the easy identification of people with special needs.

The replacement, says the Planalto, will be done gradually and free of charge. The current identity remains valid until 2032.

It will be possible to access the new identity also through digital means, through the Gov.Br application, but only after issuing the physical wallet. It is a physical document, but it will also have its digital version.

Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. For other countries, the passport remains mandatory.

new passport

The new passport is themed and pays homage to all regions of Brazil through icons representing the biomes and culture of each location.

According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, the new passport brings “more security items as some have been added and others have been updated”.

According to the government, there was no change in relation to the procedures for issuing the passport. The average price remains at R$ 257.25.

The new model starts production in September 2022. The shelf life remains 10 years.

launch event

Below are photos of the launch of the new passport and the delivery of the 1st shipment of the new identity card, recorded by the Poder360 photo reporter, Sergio Lima:



