Government wants to use BRL 54 billion of extra revenue from BNDES and state-owned companies to pay for benefits package

BRASÍLIA – The government is counting on the inflow of around BRL 54 billion in extra revenues to offset the impact of the package to boost social benefits, with BRL 17 billion being an additional reinforcement of the payment of dividends by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). This revenue will serve to offset the impact of Fuels PECin which the measures will be included, and maintain the same fiscal deficit trajectory forecast for this year before the government’s decision to increase spending in an election year.

After the political wing of the government financed a new package of measures to reduce the impact of the fuel increase, the economic team’s effort is to contain the pressure for even greater spending and ensure that the extra cost is financed with additional revenues that were not in the account before the announcement of the package so as not to worsen the public debt. O Estadão found that the political wing is trying to increase the amount initially planned to reinforce the Brazil aid and the gas ticket.

The estimated hole in the federal government’s accounts is around R$ 65 billion at the end of 2022, the same trajectory expected now with the extra revenues.

In addition to the payment of dividends from BNDES for 2020 and 2021, the basket of extra revenues includes a reinforcement of dividends from Petrobras referring to the profit of the second semester and from other state-owned companies and another R$ 26.6 billion already deposited by Eletrobras as a result of the company’s privatization operation.

The money paid by electrobras it was not in the Budget account because of the uncertainties surrounding the operation.

Petrobras’ profit in the first quarter guaranteed about R$ 11 billion in dividends to the National Treasury, and the government believes that it is “reasonable” to expect a robust result also in the second half. In the first quarter, the estimated revenue for the whole year in the Petrobras dividend budget has already been exceeded.

The determination of Ministry of Economy is so that state-owned companies that have not yet done so will transfer quarterly dividends to the Union.

So far, the estimated cost of the package is around R$ 54 billion, between increased expenses and loss of revenue with tax exemptions.

Of this total, around BRL 37 billion are expenses that will be outside the spending ceiling to fund the increase in Auxílio Brasil (from BRL 400 to BRL 600); the R$ 1,000 truck driver grant; reinforcement of the gas voucher (the current benefit, around R$ 53, should be doubled and become monthly, instead of every two months); free public transport for the elderly; and compensation to States that reduce to 12% the ICMS about ethanol.

All these measures were announced and described last week by Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Fuels, who spoke of a cost of R$ 34.8 billion. But the value is already at R$ 37 billion and could rise even more. Behind the scenes of the government, technicians said that the value of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher could reach R$ 30 billion. Bezerra initially estimated at R$ 23.02 billion for these two benefits.

Another 17 billion are lost revenue with the zeroing of PIS/Cofins and Cide (federal taxes) on gasoline and ethanol by the end of the year. This measure has already been approved by Congress.

The account for the cost of the PEC of Fuels does not take into account any compensation to the States for the loss of revenue greater than 5% until December 2022, with a ceiling of between 17% and 18% of ICMS on fuels, telecommunications, urban transport and electrical energy.

This trigger was included in a bill passed by Congress last week and already signed by the president. Jair Bolsonaro.

wanted by Estadãothe Ministry of Economy reported that, if there is an impact, it will occur next year, as the compensation trigger will compare the total collection in the year 2022.

Only at the beginning of next year will an assessment be made whether or not there was a drop in revenue, informed the press office of the Ministry of Economy. In other words, any compensation will only enter the funds of governors elected in this year’s elections. If it weren’t for the Fuels PEC, President Bolsonaro would end his government close to zeroing the fiscal deficit.

The government wants to approve an emergency decree justifying Russia’s war with Ukraine to provide legal certainty and remove electoral restrictions on the measures. The law prevents the creation of a new benefit in the last year of the mandate to prevent government officials from benefiting from the “pen” in the electoral race.