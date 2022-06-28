Grêmio vs Londrina: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Grêmio welcomes Londrina on Tuesday night, at the Arena, in a game valid for the 15th round of Serie B. The ball starts at 7 pm and ge follows everything in real time, with videos. (Click here).

1 of 3 Grêmio x Londrina record — Photo: Infoesporte Grêmio x Londrina record — Photo: Infoesporte

The gaucho club tries a good result at home to stay again in the G-4 of the competition for the third round in a row. It can even open an unprecedented distance to fifth place, depending on the result of Cruzeiro with Sport and Tombense with CRB.

Londrina, on the other hand, is excited by the victory over Guarani, in the last round. Tubarão has won three of the last five games and is looking to win two in a row for the first time in Serie B. In case of a positive result against Grêmio, Londrina will be in the G-4 and with one game less.

Streaming: Premiere for all Brazil (with Jader Rocha, Paulo Nunes, Lédio Carmona and Sálvio Spinola at Central do Apito)

Gremio – coach: Roger Machado

The coach counts on the return of Villasanti in midfield. Rodrigues and Thiago Santos are available again, but should remain on the bench. Roger must even change the scheme and have Campaz present from the beginning of the match, with the departure of a defender. In this case, Natã, holder against CSA, stays on the bench.

Probable starting lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Janderson, Campaz and Biel; Diego Souza.

Who is out: Brenno, Kannemann, Edilson and Elkeson (muscle injuries), Benítez (knee injury).

hanging: Rodrigues, Benitez, Villasanti, Elias and Janderson

2 of 3 Probable Grêmio against Londrina — Photo: ge Probable Grêmio against Londrina — Photo: ge

Londrina – coach: Adilson Batista

Londrina should have two changes in the team. In the defense, Saimon returns from suspension and must resume the position in Augusto’s place. In the attack, Gabriel Santos was vetoed with a thigh injury. Mirandinha and Matheus Lucas are the direct options, with midfielder Marcinho as another alternative for the vacancy.

Probable Londoner: Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos, Saimon, Vilar and Eltinho; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas and Gegê; Mirandinha (Matheus Lucas), Caprini and Douglas Coutinho.

3 of 3 Probable Londrina against Grêmio — Photo: ge Probable Londrina against Grêmio — Photo: ge

Who is out: Victor Souza and Gabriel Santos (medical department).

hanging: Augusto and Matheus Nogueira.

+ More news from London