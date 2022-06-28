Guedes sees abroad with high inflation and recession, but not Brazil: ‘Don’t be scared’ | Economy

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, predicted this Tuesday (28) that there will be a recession abroad, as well as an increase in inflation and a trade war between the countries. He asked Brazilians not to be scared, because the country, in the minister’s opinion, is entering a “cycle of growth”.

“Brazil is at the beginning of a long growth cycle. Don’t be scared by what comes from outside. Outside, the environment will get worse”, declared Guedes during a seminar promoted by telecommunications entities.

He cited the forecast released last week by the Central Bank of an economy growth of 1.7% this year, and estimated that the increase could be even greater: around 2% in 2022.

As far as inflation is concerned, Brazil has been dealing in recent months with a spike in prices. In June, the forecast for inflation was 0.69%, accumulating a high of 12.04% in the last 12 months, well above the target set by the Central Bank for the year, which is 3.5%.

Guedes sees ‘growth cycle’

According to the minister, the country is at the beginning of a “long cycle” of growth, while the most developed nations are slowing down. This is motivated, said Guedes, by investments already contracted by the private sector in the Brazilian economy, of R$ 860 billion for the next ten years. He also cites economic reforms as factors that are contributing to the economic recovery.

“Brazil has never had this, a flow [de investimentos] the private sector in all sectors of the economy. From oil, natural gas, mines and energy, to 5G,” he added.

The minister also stated that, in Brazil, inflation is already starting to subside, as indicated by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto – who evaluated this week that “the worst moment” of inflation has passed.

Guedes also stated that the government’s idea is to end the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

The government has already reduced the IPI by 35%, with the objective of trying to stimulate the productive sector and the generation of jobs. But, according to Guedes, the idea is to go even further in reducing the tax.