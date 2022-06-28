Gun licenses grow nearly five-fold under Bolsonaro’s government; Army has 674 thousand active permits, shows Yearbook | Sao Paulo

The number of people with a firearms registration certificate grew 474% during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The data is from the Public Security Yearbook, based on information from the Army, and takes into account records for hunter, marksman and collecting (CAC) activities until July 1, 2022. There are still other types of records, which also notified growth.

In 2018, before Bolsonaro took office, the number of people with CAC registrations was 117,500. In other words, 56 Brazilians out of every 100,000 had a gun license. Now there are 673,800 records. This means that, for every 100,000 people, 314 have the authorization.

Researchers at the Brazilian Public Security Forum Isabel Figueiredo, Ivan Marques and David Marques warn of the “uncontrolled” increase in the number of weapons and ammunition in circulation, including those with high destructive power, such as rifles. And the potential consequences, such as the diversion of regular weapons to crime.

“In summary, there is a set of ingredients that disregard the scientific evidence on the long-term impact that firearms and ammunition have on Brazilian society and that prepare the country for a literally explosive scenario”, say the researchers.

The most populous state in the country, São Paulo, concentrates most of the CAC registrations (26%), followed by the group that includes Paraná and Santa Catarina (16% of the total). The other state in the south of the country, Rio Grande do Sul, represents 11% of the total.

That is, despite having 14% of the Brazilian population, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in 2021, the South region has 25% of CAC records in Brazil.

More private than public weapons

In addition to the CAC records, based on the Federal Police’s National Weapons System (Sinarm), the Yearbook points to an increase in the number of active gun possessions in Brazil. From 2017 to 2021, the amount grew by 133.6%, from 638 thousand to 1.5 million. Regarding size, the variation from 2020 to 2021 was 15.9%, from 48,600 authorized persons to 56,300.

The number of active gun registrations with the Federal Police increased by 20.8% between 2020 and 2021, from 1.2 million to 1.5 million. Most of these weapons are pistols (454,000), followed by shotguns (172,000).

The data show that there are more firearms in the possession of private individuals than in institutional stocks of public bodies, such as civil, federal, federal highway and municipal guards, in addition to institutions such as Courts of Justice and Public Ministry.

Of the 1,490,323 firearms with active registration in 2021, only 384,685 were linked to public bodies, according to the Federal Police’s National Arms System (Sinarm).

Private security companies (specialized or organic) or other types of legal entities (commercial companies, resellers, importers, etc.) totaled 275,598 weapons. Public servants entitled to carry by function prerogative had 130,545, while subsistence hunters and citizens totaled 698,576 weapons.

The Army did not disclose the institutional stocks of the armed forces, military police, and state military fire departments. But it reported that, in 2022, there were 1,781,590 active records in private stocks, with 957,351 in possession of CACs.

Army data includes CAC and weapons used by police, firefighters, military personnel, members of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) and the Institutional Security Office (GSI).

1 in 3 weapons is irregular

According to the Federal Police, 1,542,168 firearms have expired licenses, according to the Yearbook. As they do not cease to exist after the registration expiration date, these weapons become irregular.

“We can consider that the total number of firearms in private collections is 4,429,396, between regular (Sinarm and Sigma) and irregular (Sinarm) records. Among other aspects, this means that for every 3 firearms in stocks private individuals, 1 is in an irregular situation”, say the researchers.

The Yearbook survey indicates that there was a 2.1% reduction in the number of weapons seized between 2020 and 2021 — from 114,000 to 112,000. The data are from the Federal Police and state secretariats.

The number of illegal possession records also dropped: they were 11.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, and reached 10.6, a reduction of 4.9%. Already the records of illegal possession of weapons grew. The rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 14.4 in 2020 and rose to 14.6 in 2021, an increase of 1.6%.

FBSP researchers claim that the inspection of weapons and ammunition is flawed and their problems begin with the attributions of the Army and the Federal Police, but also involve the lack of resources and monitoring data.

“The systems lag and the inability to investigate weapons diverted to crime are not new today. With the exception of the heroic work carried out by the Federal Police in tracking down marked ammunition and firearms, investigative work on weapons and ammunition found at scenes of crime by the state civil police. This generates impunity for crimes such as arms trafficking or deviations from the legal to the illegal market.”

The law in force allows shooters to buy up to 60 weapons, 30 of which are restricted use, such as rifles. In addition to the annual purchase of up to 180 thousand bullets.

Hunters can buy up to 30 weapons, 15 of which are restricted use and up to 6,000 bullets.