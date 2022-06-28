Guta Stresser talks about multiple sclerosis treatment: ‘I’m preparing myself so that I can grow old doing what I love’ | Fantastic

Actress Guta Stresser is 49 years old and has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. in conversation with the Fantastic the interpreter of the character Bebel in ‘A Grande Família’ spoke about the treatment.

THE disease manifests itself in adulthood and Guta Streeser’s is the so-called relapsing remitting. And neurologist Claudia Vasconcellos, from Hospital Universitário Gaffrée e Guinle, in Rio, explains the case:

“It’s when the patient has neurological manifestations, sometimes it improves spontaneously. Sometimes, he is in medical care, he already sees that he is inflamed, he gives steroids… The patient improves. In a while, if he doesn’t do any specific treatment to prevent these outbreaks, he will have another outbreak “, he summarizes.

Treatment for this form of multiple sclerosis usually has more effect than for the progressive type.

“And it has the progressive form, which generally occurs in slightly older patients. And the patient starts to only get worse. He has decreased strength in his leg. A balance difficulty, which gets progressively worse”, explains the doctor.

Multiple sclerosis has no cure, but it can be treated.

“In Brazil, the SUS provides eight drugs for treatment”, informs the doctor.

AND it is in the SUS that Guta has been getting her medicine.

“These are rare, difficult to find and expensive medicines. It’s super important for people to know that it’s not because I’m Guta Stresser that I got the medicine from SUS, which is very expensive. No!” explains the actress.

