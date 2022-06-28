Health plan owners donate BRL 750,000 to PT this year

The company Hapvida entered the radar of the Covid CPI in 2021, but none of its executives were indicted

Members of the Koren de Lima family, owners of the health operator Hapvida, donated BRL 750,000 to the PT in 2022. year.

The donations were made in April and May, all in the name of 4 family members. The data were forwarded by the party to the Electoral Justice. The legislation prohibits donations of resources directly from companies to parties or candidates. Business owners, however, can make donations as individuals, a strategy used by Hapvida.

The president of Hapvida, Jorge Pinheiro Koren de Lima, donated R$ 62,500 in April. His father, the founder of the company and member of the Board of Directors, Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, also donated the same amount in April.

The other amounts were donated by Ana Christina Fontoura Koren de Lima and Candido Koren de Lima Junior, each with R$ 312.5 thousand. The amounts are the highest received individually by PT to date.

wanted by Power 360Hapvida did not comment or inform whether its controllers also made donations as individuals to other parties or candidates.

Covid’s CPI

Hapvida was one of the companies cited by the Covid CPI in 2021. The collegiate, installed in the Senate, investigated the conduct of the federal government in facing the pandemic in Brazil and the performance of companies and doctors.

Hapvida and the health operators Unimed and Prevent Senior entered the list of possible investigations because of accusations about the use of so-called early treatment, which has no proof of effectiveness.

Senators Humberto Costa (PT-PE) and Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) even presented a request for the convocation of Jorge Pinheiro Koren de Lima. In addition to him, representatives of Unimed and Prevent Senior would also be heard.

Jorge Lima, however, was never heard by the CPI. He was also not included among those indicted in the final collegiate report.

Asked about donations to the party, Costa stated, through his adviser, that “the connection that is intended to be made between legal donations by individuals to political campaigns and the work of the Pandemia CPI is completely misplaced and unacceptable”.

The congressman said he made the request based on accusations received by health professionals and service users.

According to the senator, the company informed the commission that “it used the treatment at the beginning of the pandemic and then abandoned the practice when the drugs were proven to be ineffective, unlike what happened in the case of Prevent Senior, against which there was a robust dossier produced by doctors and patients who were victims of illegal procedures by it. adopted”.

Costa also said that, even though the request to summon Jorge Lima was approved by the CPI, the members of the collegiate understood that there were not enough elements to actually hear the businessman.

Prevent Senior ended up being the main target of the CPI. A dossier made by doctors who worked at the company was delivered to senators with accusations that the operator omitted deaths in a study on the kit-covid.