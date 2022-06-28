Herniated disc: understand how the disease led Wesley Safadão to cancel shows | Ceará

THE herniated disc It is a disease that has increasingly affected the young population. Known for generating a lot of pain and even leading to incontinence problems, the condition was what led singer Wesley Safadão to suspend six shows this weekend. The artist’s schedule will resume after medical discharge.

O g1 talked with orthopedist Alberto Alves about the subject. According to the professional, a specialist in minimally invasive spine surgery and a researcher at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), a herniated disc is consequence of a degenerative disease of the intervertebral discs.

These discs are formed as if they were gelatin, with collagen and water inside, and they work as shock absorbers located between the vertebrae of the spine. “Over time, the disc suffers this wear, the content comes out and, with that, it can compress a nerve”, explained the professional.

When nerve compression occurs, the patient may have pain that runs down the legs. In this case, the affected person may have:

tingling sensation;

burning;

burning.

According to the doctor, when the pain occurs in a lower disc line in the spine, the disease can affect the sciatic nerve and give this pain going down the back of the thigh, taking the leg and sometimes the foot.

In the absence of compression of this nerve, the case is not a hernia, but a disc disease. In this circumstance, the patient feels pain in the lumbar or middle of the spine, which is described by Alberto Alves as a discogenic pain.

The orthopedist stated that a herniated disc is predisposed by genetic issues, but can also arise from behavioral, environmental and work factors. “With the home office, we see a greater wear of these discs, because people stay seated for a long time”, he pointed out. He adds that the process of disc wear will occur “one way or another” as it is a natural part of aging.

However, intervertebral disc problems do not necessarily only occur in the elderly. “It is increasingly prevalent today. Before, it was more prevalent in the elderly population or in older adults, 50, 60 years old. But we are seeing it at an earlier age, in younger patients”.

Also according to the health professional, younger people affected by the disease may have pain from a weakness in the core musculature, in the lumbar region. “The core is a kind of box formed by the abdominal, paravertebral and gluteal muscles, which stabilize the spine”, he explained, including that this set absorbs most of the impacts and overloads the discs less.

Although he did not accompany Wesley Safadão, the doctor believes that the singer’s case may be a genetic predisposition associated with the lack of strengthening in the region. “This is not a cake recipe; a person can strengthen and develop even so”.

Wesley Safadão released a statement on Instagram mentioning health status.

Possible complications

Alberto Alves warned that herniated discs, if left untreated, can cause severe complications. “When it is very bulky, it compresses the nerve to the point that the person has a paraplegia, a lack of strength in an affected limb”, which can generate locomotion difficulties.

However, more severe cases can lead to what the doctor described as equinus syndrome. The condition, in addition to walking problems, makes the patient have difficulty controlling urine and sometimes feces. “It’s as if the person has incontinence associated with numbness in the perineum region. It’s an advanced, more drastic case.”

Rest is not treatment

The health professional declared that the population has a “big mistake” that, in case of back pain, rest is the best option.

“That doesn’t exist. When you’re lying down, the musculature is at rest. Then it stops being strengthened and tends to atrophy more, then the pain gets worse”.

This process is called by the doctor lipo replacement, which occurs when the musculature is not used. Thus, muscle tissue – whose strengthening is essential for relieving back pain – is not worked, tending to turn into fat.

Therefore, according to the orthopedist, rest should be short, a maximum of two days, in the acute period of pain. “After that, the patient has to rehabilitate; if he spends a lot of time lying down, the muscles tend to wear out more, and the pain increases”.

The orthopedist stated that the treatment for herniated disc is primarily clinical. As a result, the patient is treated based on three pillars:

pain relief medication;

analgesic and anti-inflammatory physical therapy;

muscle strengthening of the affected region.

To perform strengthening, there are alternatives such as pilates, functional exercises – with physical education professionals oriented towards this – and activities such as water aerobics or hydrotherapy, aimed mainly at the elderly due to weight restriction in the joints.

If, within 12 weeks, the patient has a marked worsening of pain or lack of strength, surgery is recommended by the professional. Intervention may also occur if the person does not have a general response with medical treatment.

“About 80% of patients respond to non-surgical treatment, called conservative”, he said, adding that the medical advice, in cases of frequent pain in the spine, is that the person seeks an orthopedist specialist in the spine. “When he is refractory and is not referred, he arrives in a serious condition,” she said.